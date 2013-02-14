Picture Archiving and Communication System Market in China 2012-2016 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Picture Archiving and Communication System market in China to grow at a CAGR of 19.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the technological innovations. The Picture Archiving and Communication System market in China has also been witnessing the trend of the increasing implementation of web-based PACS. However, the poor IT infrastructure in many small and medium-scale hospitals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Picture Archiving and Communication System Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the PACS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Xi'an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co. Ltd., Beijing Tianjian Source Technology Co. Ltd., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., and Shanghai Kingstar Winning Software Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are GE Healthcare Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., EBM Technologies Inc., Landwind Medical Co. Ltd., Xuzhou Zhonglian Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Shandong Sanwei Group Ltd., Shenzen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd., and Crealife Group Co. Ltd.



