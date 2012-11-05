Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market- Global and China Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010-2017)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Picture Archiving and Communication System provides storage and access to images from different machines, it is a medical imaging technology. PACS eliminates the need of manually retrieving, or transporting files as it is being done digitally. PACS helps in remote access, radiology workflow management, and platform for integration electronic images and substitute’s hard copy by promoting digital storage. There is a huge surge in the demand for such systems among imaging centers and hospitals worldwide.



Read More: Picture Archiving And Communication Systems (PACS) Market

The report contains the global scenario of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Picture Archiving and Communication Systems market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



Browse More Market Reports on Medical Devices Market:



Dental Diagnostic Equipment Market



Dental Consumables Market



Medical Sensors Market



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



For More Information Visit us On:



http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/



Contact Us:

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com