Piece of Cake PR Reviews 2013; Announcing Rapid Growth Among Author Marketing Service

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- London, Ontario -- With the author self-publishing market booming, Piece of Cake PR is on course to celebrate yet another year of helping grassroots authors dominate their market and connect with their audiences.



With Piece of Cake PR Reviews and feedback as positive as ever, the company is thrilled to have worked with over two thousand authors in 2013 alone.



"Most authors write their book but struggle to garner the audience they need in order to become successful. We're helping a huge number of authors connect with their market, sell more books and ultimately become the author they have always wanted to be," says Jim Collins, Founder and President of Piece of Cake PR.



Piece of Cake PR reviews have been flowing in abundance.



“Just a note to tell you that I think you have done an excellent job of getting exposure for my book in media outlets worldwide. I’m amazed at the places the book is showing up. Thanks for a professional, first-rate performance," says Paul H. Schneiter, one of the 2000+ authors to use the company's services this year.



Another client, Phil Mitchell, was astonished by the response his press release created; "“We decided to try a Piece of Cake Press Release for our latest book. I must admit I didn’t expect any immediate results. We were shocked to have journalists reach out to us the day of the release. If you’re thinking of using this form of communication, quit thinking about it and do it!”



With rapid growth predicted for 2014, Piece of Cake PR is ramping up for their busiest year to date.



To read more Piece of Cake PR reviews, visit: http://www.pieceofcakepr.com/testimonials