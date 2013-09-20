Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic Has Announced That a Promising Young Chiropractic Doctor Will Be Joining Their Team of Healing Doctors

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- An up-and-coming and renowned chiropractic practitioner is set to join an established St. Petersburg chiropractic clinic. Dr. Stanford Pierce Jr. of Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic has announced that Dr. James Beadle will be joining their clinic in St Petersburg, FL. This is by far good news for all the clinic’s patients in St Pete, as they can soon get superior chiropractic care from a knowledgeable and experienced chiropractic doctor. Furthermore, they get a chance to hire a chiropractic doctor who is committed to helping people live better and healthier.



Dr. James Beadle is without a doubt a great addition to the team of practicing doctors in Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic. As a graduate of Life Chiropractic West, Dr. James Beadle will be bringing with him a wealth of knowledge in chiropractic care. Aside from that, Dr. James Beadle will be helping Dr. Stanford Pierce Jr. and the rest of Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic develop technological advances in the Advanced Orthogonal Systems.



While he was studying at Life Chiropractic College West, Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic served as an assistant instructor for the Advanced Orthogonal classes and seminars taught by Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic. As an assistant instructor, Dr. James Beadle is passionate in helping aspiring chiropractors learn how to practice the Advanced Orthogonal Technique.



As for now, Dr. James Beadle is working as an Examination Doctor for the Pierce Clinic. According to the clinic’s representative, Dr. James Beadle is expected to join the clinic’s treating doctors by mid-fall this year.



Dr. James Beadle will be joining a team of experienced and proficient chiropractic doctors that include Dr. Stanford Pierce Jr. and Dr. Stanford Pierce Sr. When asked about this development, Dr. James Beadle replied “It is an honor to be a part of this organization. I’ve always admired Dr. Stanford Pierce Jr. for his contributions in Advanced Orthogonal Technique, and now I have a chance to work directly with him. I feel truly blessed.”



For more than forty years, the Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic St. Petersburg has been providing supportive, compassionate and loving chiropractic care to patients in the whole Tampa area. Like Dr. James Beadle, the other doctors of the said clinic are dedicated to helping people get well as well as keep them as healthy as possible in a natural way. In addition, these doctors teach people on how to maintain their wellness.



Unlike other chiropractic clinics, all the doctors of Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic are Board Certified Chiropractic Physicians. Furthermore, their doctors frequently attend seminars to further enhance their knowledge and skills in chiropractic care. With their vast knowledge and experience in chiropractic care, it is no wonder that these doctors are considered experts in the field of Upper Cervical chiropractic.



A majority of the clinic’s patients have been satisfied with the chiropractic care provided by their doctors. A patient of clinic gave a testimonial about the chiropractic care saying “When they do this adjustment, there is no pain. It’s extremely quick, you almost can’t believe what it does. And it fixes you.”



The Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic is located at

2201 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Phone: (727) 528-8700

http://pierceclinicstpete.com