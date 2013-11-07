Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic Makes the Switch to Digital Health Records

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Pierce Clinic, an established and renowned Tampa Bay chiropractic clinic, has made the big switch to electronic health records about a couple of weeks ago. As sources have said, this big switch has been a long coming change for the people behind Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic. With this new record system in place, the people behind the said clinic will now have a better and more convenient way or organizing their patient records. Furthermore, this big switch will make their communication system more efficient as well as lot easier and faster. By far, this new development is good news to all the patients and health care providers affiliated to Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Stan Pierce Jr. of Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic is excited about the update and going paperless. In an interview, Dr. Stan Pierce Jr. said “I am really excited with this new records system. As far as I’m concerned, this big switch makes communication between other care providers faster, easier and far more proficient. In addition, it reduces our expenses, saves space, helps the environment, keeps our client information more secure, and boost productivity”.



The advanced orthogonal work uses cutting edge technology to adjust patients. With electronic health records, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic will be able to easily manage their records, which will increase their productivity. By making the switch to electronic health records, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic has further increased their lead over the other chiropractic clinics in the country.



Aside making their health records system better and more efficient, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic also decided to implement this system in order to comply to the upcoming health care laws. Word has it that electronic health records are required by the new health care laws to be implemented by the end of next year. As a leading and trusted Tampa Bay Chiropractic clinic, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic made sure that they have complied to the impending health care regulations.



About Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic

For almost four decades, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic has been offering loving, top-notch, supportive and compassionate chiropractic care to a great number of patients residing and in the whole Tampa area. As one of the leading chiropractic clinics in the country, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic is committed to providing the best chiropractic care to its patients. The switch to electronic health records enhances their services and improves the chiropractic patients' experience.



For more information about Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic, please contact Dr. Stan Pierce, Jr.



Contact

Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic

2201 62nd Avenue North

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Phone: (727) 528-8700

Fax: (727) 528-8585

http://www.pierceclinicstpete.com