Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic Shares Its Innovative Chiropractic Practices to Chiropractic Learning Institutions

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Dr. Stan Pierce, Jr., an established and experienced chiropractic doctor, as well as the other dependable chiropractic doctors of Pierce Clinic of Chiropractor are scheduled to appear in a number of colleges all over the country to share their insights and knowledge about upper cervical chiropractic. This is by far good news for some aspiring chiropractic doctors, as they will be able to learn the methodology of the “Advanced Orthogonal”, the clinic’s unique proprietary system. Earlier this summer, Dr. Stan Pierce, Jr. made an appearance at Parker University in Dallas, Texas. On July 24, 2013, he spoke at the Life University in Atlanta. On August 23-24, 2013, he will have another public appearance in Life Chiropractic College West in Hayward, CA to share his chiropractic expertise to the college’s chiropractic students. For more information about Dr. Stan Pierce, Jr. and the other chiropractic practitioners of Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic, visit http://www.pierceclinicstpete.com/.



Dr. Pierce Sr., his son, Dr. Stan Pierce, Jr. and the doctors of Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic are very involved with the student groups at every major chiropractic colleges and universities in the country. Aside from Parker University, Life University and Life Chiropractic College West, these doctors are also involved with the Palmer College of Chiropractic Florida. In addition to travelling to universities and colleges to speak to chiropractic students, they train interns at their clinic as well. Students may fulfill their preceptorship requirements at Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic, being trained by their team of five doctors, an x-ray technician, a wellness coach and a staff of ten.



For an aspiring chiropractic doctor, there is no other chiropractic clinic in the country that can provide better information and education about chiropractic care than Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic. Basically, the chiropractic doctors of this clinic are constantly learning and incorporating the newest and most sophisticated methods in chiropractic care. On top of that, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic has been highly regarded as one of the nation’s most advanced clinics, using their Advanced Orthogonal Adjusting Procedure.



For more than thirty years, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic has been providing quality chiropractic care to St. Petersburg and the greater community of Tampa Bay. Unlike other chiropractic clinics, all the chiropractic practitioners of Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic are Board Certified Chiropractic Physicians. Furthermore, they have a very invigorating and relaxing environment that would their patients recover faster from their injuries or ailment. As the area’s premier chiropractic clinic, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic has strived in providing supportive, compassionate and loving chiropractic care to help their patients maintain and regain their youth, vitality and health.



Just recently, a patient of Dr. Pierce Sr. and Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic posted a video on its website saying “Everything in my life feels better. I feel healthier. I can do things for many years I couldn’t do”. Aside from the said video, there are countless of other impartial testimonies about the chiropractic care from Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic. To read and watch more reviews about Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic, visit their official website at http://www.pierceclinicstpete.com/.



