Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic Welcomes the Newest Member of Their Team

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The world renowned Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic in St. Petersburg, FL is proud to announce Dr. Chris Slininger as one of their latest addition to their team. Dr. Slininger aims to expand the health and wellness opportunities of Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic in the Tampa Bay area (http://www.pierceclinicstpete.com/).



Dr. Chris Slininger is ready to share his insights and knowledge when it comes to the field of Chiropractic. Dr. Slininger received his Doctorate degree in Chiropractic at Life Chiropractic College West. He is a graduate of Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Athletic Training at Eastern University. Chris is passionate about his work. He applies his knowledge in chiropractic treatment, proficiency in athletic training and experise in yoga to teach others about the power of the human body to express health from the inside out. Such a delicate balance between mental and physical treatment paradigms is quite a rare find for today and Dr. Slininger fits the description perfectly.



The field of chiropractic focuses on the role of the spine and central nervous system to increase the healing power of our bodies and maintaining its good health by natural means. This is why Dr. Chris Slininger is a good addition to our team of chiropractor doctors. Their unique chiropractic treatment, called Advanced Orthogonal, developed in St. Peteresburg clinic delivers precise results to the patients consistently and Dr. Slininger can help them with his multi-disciplinary expertise to gain control and power over their bodies.



Helping our patients’ bodies to heal themselves is a well respected principle in Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic. Basing our opinion on the successes of this unique non-invasive yet precise chiropractic method: i.e. Advanced Orthogonal, we can say that the Clinic strives to provide the best chiropractic care in the Tampa Bay area for individuals of all ages and conditions. With the addition of Dr. Chris Slininger, Pierce Clinic carries on their mission to only acquire board certified chiropractic physicians who are considered experts in the field of Upper Cervical chiropractic and teach them the Advanced Orthogonal methodology. For their patients it is a great assurance that the treatment is handled with maximum expertise and care.



When it comes to Chiropractic treatment, Saint Petersburg chiropractor clinic of Dr. Pierce is one of the leading facilities in the industry. You can go directly to their website to find out more about their services.



The Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic is located at

2201 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Phone: (727) 528-8700