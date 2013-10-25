Pierce Clinic Teams Up with Palmer College of Chiropractic Florida and Life University to Establish Preceptorship

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Drs. Stan Pierce Sr. and Jr., the established and renowned Tampa Bay chiropractic doctors of Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic, have just announced that they are expanding their internship program to include senior students who are focusing their studies on Advanced Orthogonal care. As sources have reported, the Pierce Clinic will offer their perceptorship program to senior students studying in Palmer College of Chiropractic Florida and Life University. By far, this latest announcement from Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic is good news to all Advanced Orthogonal care senior students of the said learning institutions, as they now have the opportunity further enhance their knowledge and skills in chiropractic and orthogonal care. Furthermore, they get the rare privilege of learning from the best chiropractic practitioners in the nation.



The preceptorship program from Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic includes the refinement and experience in practice management, Advanced Orthogonal technique, radiology, and patient care. Aside from chiropractic care, the internship program also includes business development. With this preceptorship program from Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic, an intern will not only become a better and more competent Saint Petersburg chiropractor, but he or will she also learn how the Tampa Bay chiropractic business works.



As of now, this new preceptorship program from Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic is in effect. As a matter of fact, the clinic has already accepted preceptorships from both institutions. Michael St. Louis is the first preceptor from Life University of Marrietta, Georgia, while Courtney Wilson and David Miranda are the first preceptorships from Palmer College of Chiropractic Florida (Daytona Beach area). In addition to these preceptorships, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic will be accepting more preceptorships from both institutions in the near future.



Michael St. Louis from Life University has expressed his feelings and opinions about this new development. It is an honor to be one of the few interns selected in this new preceptorship program from Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic . This truly is a privilege and a great opportunity for me to further enhance my knowledge in Advanced Orthogonal care. I’m very thankful to Drs. Stan Pierce Sr. and Jr. for giving me a chance to learn from the best”, said Michael St. Louis.



Besides the senior students from Palmer College of Chiropractic Florida and Life University, the chiropractic doctors behind Pierce clinic are excited for this development as well. “We are excited to teach upcoming doctors more about Advanced Orthogonal technique. Apart from providing substantial insights about the Advanced Orthogonal technique, we also want to teach the upcoming doctors how to run and organize a chiropractic office”, said Dr. Stan Pierce Jr.



About Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic

For over forty years, Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic has been providing compassionate, supportive and loving chiropractic care to patients in the whole Tampa area. As a Tampa Bay chiropractic clinic, Pierce Clinic thrives in helping people get well as well as maintain their health naturally. For more information about Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic, please contact Dr. Stan Pierce, Jr.



Contact:

Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic

2201 62nd Avenue North

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Phone: (727) 528-8700

Fax: (727) 528-8585

http://www.pierceclinicstpete.com