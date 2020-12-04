Pietro Stoneware Is Providing Unique Designs of Garden Pots in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- Pietro Stoneware's specialty is designing and manufacturing indoor décor pieces and garden products that offer excellent functionality. The Cebu-based company runs its operations from a one-hectare facility with highly skilled artisans and product development specialists. Pietro Stoneware is currently focused on expanding its market outreach and has established a distribution network in Australia to reach out to all homeowners after high-end accessories.



"In the pursuit to create a thaw proof, rustproof, fireproof, and environmentally friendly material we discovered the efficiency of specially engineered filament stone," commented the Pietro spokesperson when speaking about the edge that using engineered filament stone gives to their products. "This material, when used together with embossed glass fiber, makes it easier to create a product that is resistant to moisture. As a result, our products are guaranteed to last for years as environmental factors do not easily damage them. The best aspect is that these pieces are lightweight, making them easy to transport and giving you the flexibility of relocating a piece whenever needed."



Homeowners who want to give their landscaped spaces the right touch of greenery are guaranteed to gain immense value by purchasing garden pots. Pietro Stoneware has made this more straightforward, as the company has created an e-commerce store from where their clients can buy garden pots in Perth and all over Australia. The online store provides shoppers access to an exclusive range of stylish masterpieces that have been handmade by a passionate team of craftsmen. As a team that has decades of experience in making natural stone products, Pietro Stoneware always stands behind its products as it believes in the quality of its productions.



"For more than two decades, we have thrived by adhering to using human creativity over machines for the production of our products," commented the company spokesperson. "The edge that using skilled artisans offers to us is that each piece we create is developed with a focus on its functionality and overall appeal. It is also a means of ensuring we focus on quality over quantity as we develop a piece at a time. This gives us sufficient time to incorporate human artistry into the production process for your satisfaction."



Pietro Stoneware products feature oil-free recyclable materials. Individuals looking for garden pots in Sydney and any part of Australia that are long-lasting and lightweight can consider buying from Pietro Stoneware. Their garden pots are produced from Pietro GFRC (Glass Fiber Reinforced Cement), a composite material made from Portland cement. They also offer large varieties of beautiful garden pots in Melbourne, Perth, Gold Coast, Brisbane, and other parts of Australia.



About Pietro Stoneware

Pietro Stoneware provides a one-stop-shop where clients can find large gardens pots in Melbourne. Pietro pots come in different sizes, shapes, and finishes. The company has combined advanced cement technology to manufacture high-quality products. They strive to develop lightweight, stable, and very resilient products without sacrificing functionality and design. Pietro Stoneware provides a new approach to traditional decor and modern decor by presenting an extensive collection of styling ranging from contemporary, simplistic quality designs to more classical, European inspired pieces.



Contact Details



Pietro Stoneware

Old JMX Bldg. Basak-Tangke

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Philippines 6015

Telephone: (63 32) 340 6784 or (63 32) 236 1319 (telefax)

Email: info@pietrostoneware.com

Website: https://pietrostoneware.com/