Pietro Stoneware Offering Large Garden Pots in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, or All over Australia and Worldwide

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Pietro Stoneware is known for its wide range of garden decor for your outdoor and indoor furnishings. Pietro Stoneware sells several varieties of planters and pots that come in different shapes, sizes, and color finishes. Pietro Stoneware Premium coated or Solvent finishes are stronger in chemical composition. Due to the chemical composition, you can get more brilliant looked in a wider array of finishes. Premium finishes will also have more protection from the elements with its topcoat that's applied at the end. Standard or Water-based finishes use water as its solvent so it's more environmentally friendly. Colors with water-based or standard finishes are usually more matte and natural-looking. Water-based or Standard finishes generally evoke a more natural color finish. The best part of their products is made of Pietro Glass Fiber Reinforced Cement (GFRC), which is essentially a composite material made of alkali-resistant glass fiber sprayed into the mold. Pietro Stoneware manufactures quality fountains, furniture, planters, urns & jars, sculptures, and garden accessories for indoor and outdoor decor. Pietro Stoneware assures their clients of nicely made and curated products free from petrochemicals and environmentally friendly and sustainable. The company has a strong reputation for providing high-quality products to its customers.



A spokesperson of Pietro Stoneware recently reached out to us and talked about the benefits of the GFRC application used on their products, "Here at Pietro Stoneware, we believe in providing the best to our clients and customers. Therefore, we are always looking to optimize our products for the best. This is why all our products are made from Glass Fiber Reinforced Cement materials or GFRC in short. This is a prevalent material, used as an efficient alternative to steel, ceramic, cast stone, and clay. GFRC is made of strong Alkali Resistant Glass Fibers. It is very lightweight, highly moisture resistant, easy to maintain, high compressive strength, high fire resistance, and environmentally friendly."



Are you looking for Garden Pots In Perth? Pietro Stoneware is known for its lightweight yet sustainable garden pots of various shapes and sizes. The products are made of GFRC materials. Pietro Stoneware provides both quality indoor and outdoor decorative pots for the gardens. Pietro Stoneware only believes in expert craftsmanship and has experienced and professional employees in their company. They have the best manufacturing facilities in Cebu, Philippines.



The spokesperson further stated, "Gardening is a trendy hobby, and many want to take it up as an interest. However, the whole concept of gardening can be looked upon as very daunting. However, a home garden is one of the essential investments to decorate and beautify your home's aesthetics. With the help of Pietro Stoneware, you would be able to get a practical solution to your needs."



Pietro Stoneware has one of the best Garden Pots In Sydney and all over Australia. The company believes in adding aesthetics to the client's houses. With this vast array of options and choices, Pietro Stoneware has the edge over its competitors.



About Pietro Stoneware

Find Large Garden Pots In Melbourne by visiting Pietro Stoneware. The company has a large number of pots based on different shapes, sizes, and finishes. The products are always lightweight, stable, functional, and resilient. Pietro Stoneware uses state-of-the-art technology to make high-quality products to complement the traditional and modern decors of households.



Contact Information:



Company Name: Pietro Stoneware

Address: Old JMX Bldg. Basak-Tangke Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu Philippines 6015

Telephone: (63 32) 340 6784 or (63 32) 236 1319 (telefax)

Email: info@pietrostoneware.com

Website: http://pietrostoneware.com/