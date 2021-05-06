Pietro Stoneware Offers Carefully Crafted Garden Planters and Pot

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Pietro Stoneware is a company that offers carefully crafted fountains, planters, urns, jars, sculptures, and garden accessories that complement each other in both finishes and design. They strive to develop GFRC lifestyle collections that are durable, lightweight, and extraordinarily resilient without sacrificing design and functionality. Pietro Stoneware has an experienced team comprised of designers and product development specialists who strive for quality as they develop each handcrafted piece with attention to detail.



Pietro Stoneware spokesperson said, "Nowadays, people live in constant stress when they live far away from nature. Adding a water feature in opulent design and material can add value to one's life. Our large outdoor water fountains at Pietro Stoneware can create a pleasing ambiance at home. Our fountains are made in GFRC that offer a wide array of benefits to users. We have an extensive selection of exquisite classic water features that never go out of style. So, to those individuals who want to evoke the feel of a traditional English or French Garden at their home should consider picking our unique pieces from our store and enjoy a touch of classic sophistication to their garden."



When it comes to turning a living area or a patio into something truly spectacular, purchase extra-large lightweight planters from Pietro Stoneware. Nothing quite works as charmingly as their carefully crafted planters. Made of Pietro Stoneware's Glass Fiber Reinforced Cement that is highly durable and has low maintenance requirements. Besides beautifying their garden, clients can also use them to facilitate the growth of some air-purifying plants right amid the coziest places around their homes. Clients can visit Pietro Stoneware's website to get a look at their perfect range of stunning garden planters they offer.



Speaking on the benefits of having a planter in the garden, Pietro Stoneware's spokesperson said, "Having a planter in the garden can make the area look classy and help keep plants at the correct spot. At Pietro Stoneware, we offer quality planters made from Glass Fiber Reinforced Cement. Our planters are available in distinct modern and classical styles, and therefore, they can easily blend with any home interiors or exteriors. Pietro Stoneware garden planters are available in various shapes and sizes to meet various personal preferences."



Pietro Stoneware offers the best lightweight trough planters made from glass fiber reinforced concrete. Their trough can withstand the harshest weather conditions. Clients can use their trough planters to restyle their garden or change the look of their outdoor area as the Pietro Stoneware garden planters are available in different colors and modern designs. Pietro Stoneware planters are frost proof and non-corrosive and are ideal for use in areas where weight is an issue, such as a balcony or roof garden. These trough planters have made adhering to the highest standards. They are a viable alternative to wooden raised beds and enable one to keep burrowing pests at arm's length.



About Pietro Stoneware

Pietro Stoneware is a company with over 20 years of expertise in manufacturing high-end garden décor products in Cebu. To those wanting to buy garden pots of Pietro Stoneware in Perth, the company stocks a vast range of lightweight garden pots available in different finishes, sizes, and shapes. Pietro Stoneware pots have a stylish but simplistic design that perfectly blends into any surrounding landscape.



Contact Details



Company Name: Pietro Stoneware

Old JMX Bldg. Basak-Tangke

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Philippines 6015

Telephone: (63 32) 340 6784 or (63 32) 236 1319 (telefax)

Email: info@pietrostoneware.com

Website: http://pietrostoneware.com/