Pietro Stoneware Offers Curved Stone Benches

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Pietro Stoneware has a wide variety of indoor and outdoor décor. They are a premium manufacturer of filament-engineered stone GFRC located in Cebu. The company has over 20 years of experience in providing top quality items. They use the most advanced technology to manufacture durable and lightweight products that are earth-friendly, thaw proof, fireproof and rustproof. With the company, clients are assured of buying excellent products and services.



Speaking on how to choose the right fountain, Pietro Stoneware's spokesperson said, "Clients need to learn about the various types of fountains to easily find their perfect outdoor water feature. There are numerous things to consider when choosing the right fountain. Clients need to consider the fountain's weight since one's patio may not be able to handle the weight of a heavy concrete fountain. They should determine the reason why they want a water feature and choose a fountain style that accomplishes those goals."



To add the much-desired element of comfort to a garden space, clients can consider using stone benches and chairs. The item gives a home a look that is majestic in the truest sense of the world. Those wanting a curved stone bench seat can contact Pietro Stoneware. The company offers a vast range of garden benches, garden stools, and curved stone benches. Their products are made with Glass Fibre Reinforced Cement (GFRC). With Pietro Stoneware, clients can get benches that have rugged durability even in the face of relentless rains and harsh sun.



Offering tips for gardens, Pietro Stoneware spokesperson said, "Gardens are an extension of living space where one can relax and enjoy a quiet oasis. When planning a garden area, clients should consider sunlight, soil, water access, drainage, and many more. Here are some tips for gardens. Clients should observe sun patterns in their yard and plant accordingly. This is because some plants can thrive in direct sunlight while others can't. Individuals need to keep seating areas away from flowers where curious bees may visit. Clients should avoid rabbits and deer by fencing the gardens."



Are you looking for extra large lightweight planters for sale? Pietro Stoneware offers a wide array of stunning garden pots. They believe that carefully chosen planters can turn one's living area or patio into something truly spectacular. That's why they provide various such as classic or modern decorative planters to help clients choose designs that blend seamlessly with their home interiors or outdoor décor. Through the company, one can find shapes and sizes that truly capture his or her imagination.



About Pietro Stoneware

Pietro Stoneware offers a wide range of garden accessories with distinct designs. Through the company's products, one can easily enhance the look of his or her home. The Pietro Stoneware inventory features garden pots, bowl planters, sculptures, water fountains, urns, and garden accents. Those wondering where to find garden pots in Perth can contact the company.



Contact Details



Company Name: Pietro Stoneware

Old JMX Bldg. Basak-Tangke

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Philippines 6015

Telephone: (63 32) 340 6784 or (63 32) 236 1319 (telefax)

Email: info@pietrostoneware.com

Website: http://pietrostoneware.com/