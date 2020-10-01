Pietro Stoneware Offers Top Quality Outdoor Decorative Planters and Pots for Planting

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Pietro Stoneware designs and manufactures high-end quality indoor and outdoor décor. Over the years, they have carefully crafted urns, planters, fountains, sculptures, and garden décor that complement each other in both finish and design. With Pietro Stoneware, clients are assured of getting products that are beautifully created, free of petrochemicals, and environmentally friendly. The company is committed to providing high-quality products to its clients.



Speaking about the benefits of GFRC, the company spokesperson said, "All of our products are made from Glass Fiber Reinforced Cement materials (GFRC). Our Pietro Stoneware's GFRC is a popular material acting as an alternative to steel, ceramic, cast stone, clay, and others. The material is made of strong Alkali Resistant (AR) Glass Fibers. The benefits of GFRC is lightweight, highly moisture resistant, easy to maintain, high compressive strength, high fire resistance, and environmentally friendly. For more information about GFRC, clients can contact us."



Looking for large garden pots in Melbourne? Pietro Stoneware creates lightweight large garden pots made of GFRC materials that offers top quality outdoor and indoor decorative pots. Experienced and well-trained team professionals in Pietro Stoneware services to their clients and have manufacturing facilities in Cebu, Philippines.



When considering to purchase fountains, the company spokesperson said, "A home garden is an important investment when one wants to beautify and enhance the aesthetics of their properties. Pietro Stoneware Fountains are one of the best investments to create a perfect and functional look."



Pietro Stoneware believes in the charisma of large decorative outdoor cementitious garden accessories. That's why they are offering a large range of large outdoor decorative planters and pots for planting. Pietro Stoneware always has a vast quantity of planter designs to influence a garden layout into something inspirational and spectacular. Pietro Stoneware products are hand-crafted and made of Glass Fiber Reinforced Cement or GFRC which ensures all the products are lightweight and highly durable that lasts for many years.



About Pietro Stoneware

Pietro Stoneware offers a large range of garden pots in Sydney. Pietro pots come in different sizes, shapes, and finishes. The company has combined advanced cement technology to manufacture high-quality products. They strive to develop products that are lightweight, stable, and very resilient without sacrificing functionality and design. The company provides a new approach to traditional décor and modern décor by presenting a large collection of styling ranging from modern, simplistic quality designs to more classical, European inspired pieces.



Company Name: Pietro Stoneware

Old JMX Bldg. Basak-Tangke

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Philippines 6015

Telephone: (63 32) 340 6784 or (63 32) 236 1319 (telefax)

Email: info@pietrostoneware.com

Website: http://pietrostoneware.com/