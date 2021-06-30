Piezo Direct Launches an Updated Version of Their Website with Enhanced User Experience

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2021 -- Piezo Direct, a custom piezo manufacturer in California, has updated their website to provide more information to visitors and make it easier to navigate. The Piezo Direct team has been streamlining the categorization of their piezo products to improve the presentation of the complexities of piezoelectric products such as transducers, sensors, and actuators. The updated design, categorization, and additional information are now available on the website to help users looking for custom or standard piezo elements to find more details, benefits, and application use for each product.



Combining enhanced user-friendliness with the accessibility of information, the new and upgraded website contains clarified and refreshed content—notably about Piezo Direct's growing range of offerings.



According to a spokesperson from the company, "Our goal with this upgraded website is to offer our visitors a simple and hassle-free way to learn about custom and standard Piezo Direct products and solutions and to enable them to easily understand the piezo information."



"The new website is highly interactive and delivers improved access to Custom Products, Standard Products, and relevant applications" he also added.



The Piezo Direct team has decided to upgrade the website to be as accessible and user-friendly as possible for all of their previous, present, and future visitors and users. Moreover, they have created new images and refreshed the concept of the home page and product pages. The website also features a clean design and a simple to use streamlined navigation system.



The company is one of the leading piezo ceramic manufacturers in America. They have recently designed piezoelectric components that range from simple discs and atomizers to very complicated, custom-made bimorph actuators. Piezo Direct is able to provide engineering support in designing a custom shape or finding the best standard product to meet the necessary requirements.



Piezo Direct has also simplified the whole NDA quoting process, allowing their clients to easily determine how much the company can lessen their client's costs and enhance their overall profitability. Businesses planning to start a project needing high quality engineering, dependable communications, and the best pricing can trust Piezo Direct to deliver.



They take pride in their qualified and experienced team who can become a design and supply partner that their clients can trust to get the job done. Their specialties include highly bespoke piezoelectric components, including piezo actuators, sensors, transducers, and atomizers, available in many standard and custom shapes and sizes.



From now on, the company will continue to communicate regularly through their blog posts (piezodirect.com/blog) and offer their audience insights and news regarding their market and product offerings.



About Piezo Direct

Piezo Direct is a global piezo ceramic manufacture and has a rich history established on lowering all aspects of a company's overhead. The organization was built to focus on over-delivering, creating a base of trusted partners, and offering the highest quality of products, support, and services at the best reasonable prices.



For more details about Piezo Direct, contact Piezo Direct Spokesperson at 650-375-7003 or send him an email at info@ piezodirect.com. Visit their website at piezodirect.com to check out the products and services they offer.



Media Contact



Li Hsu

Company: Piezo Direct

Address: 1 Edwards Court, Suite 101 Burlingame, CA 94010 USA

Contact Number: 650-375-7003

Email: info@ piezodirect.com

Website: https://piezodirect.com