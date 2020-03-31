Piezoelectric Materials Market Economic Forecasting by 2024 : Exelis, Morgan, Advanced Materials, Physik Instrumente (PI), CeramTec

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Over the past few years, major manufacturing companies have been increasing spending towards the implementation of automation systems as an important tool to reduce operational cost during production. Rising importance of automation in the manufacturing sector as a tool for increasing efficiency and reducing lead time is expected to promote the usage of actuators and thus will fuel the demand for piezoelectric materials over the forecast period.



The global Piezoelectric Materials market size is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.



Piezoelectric materials have the ability to change shape and possess a high degree of stiffness during their exposure to mechanical stress. These materials are majorly used in the formulation of a wide range of electronic goods including actuators, sensors, transducers, SONAR, generators and motors, which in turn will augment market growth over the forecast period.



Rising demand for photovoltaic cells in developed economies including the U.S. and Germany in light of regulatory support regarding Feed-in Tariff (FiT) is expected to increase the usage of the product. However, growing demand for substitutes including dielectric and inherently conductive polymers in manufacturing actuators owing to product innovation by Parker and Solvay is expected to hinder the industry expansion.



Segment by Key players:

- Exelis

- Morgan Advanced Materials

- Physik Instrumente (PI)

- CeramTec

- Piezo Systems

- Mad City Labs



Segment by Type:

- Ceramics,

- Polymers,

- Composites,

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Application I

- Application II

- Application III



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Continued……



