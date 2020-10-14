Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The global piezoelectric materials market is anticipated to gain impetus from the increasing research and development activities to create lead-free piezoceramics. They include three vital compositional families, namely, bismuth perovskite-based ceramics, alkaline niobate perovskite-based ceramics, and titanate-based ceramics. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights(TM) in a recent report, titled, "Piezoelectric Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Piezoceramics [Lead Zirconate Titanate and Lead-free Ceramics], Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites, and Others), By Application (Actuators, Motors, Transducers, Sensors, SONAR, Generators & Transformers, Acoustic Devices, Resonators, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further states that this market size was USD 1,352.2 million in 2019. It is projected to reach USD 1,839.4 million by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.



The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Several companies have halted their manufacturing processes. Until and unless a vaccine is discovered, disruptions in supply chain and heavy financial losses of a wide range of industries are inevitable. Our reports would provide accurate information about the best strategies that you can follow to regain your business confidence and generate more shares.



Get Sample PDF Brochure with Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market, Please Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/piezoelectric-materials-market-102938



Fortune Business Insights(TM) lists out the names of all the manufacturers present in the piezoelectric materials market. They are as follows:



- PI Ceramics GmbH (Germany)

- APC International Ltd. (U.S.)

- CTS Corporation (U.S.)

- L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

- CeramTec (Germany)

- Arkema (France)

- Solvay (Belgium)

- Mad City Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

- Piezosystem jena GmbH (Germany)

- Sparkler Ceramics (India)

- Piezomechanik GmbH (Germany)

- TDK Corporation (Japan)

- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

- Kinetic Ceramics (U.S.)

- Hong Kong Piezo Co. Ltd. (China)

- Mide Technology (U.S.)

- Meggit PLC (UK)

- Johnson Matthey (UK)

- Piezo Kinetics Inc. (U.S.)

- TRS Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

- Other Key Players



This Report Answers the Following Questions:



- What are the market dynamics and growth drivers?

- Which restraining factors would the market come across?

- Which region is expected to dominate in the coming years?

- How will the companies accelerate sales of piezoelectric materials?



Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Automation in Automotive & Electronic Industries to Boost Growth



Several end-use industries such as electronics and automotive are looking forward to bringing in automation in their manufacturing processes. This has further surged the demand for devices, such as motors, actuators, transducers, and sensors. These devices help in the smooth operation of production lines. They utilize piezoelectric materials to measure various quantities, namely, acoustic intensity, strain, pressure, and acceleration. Therefore, the demand for these materials is expected to grow in the coming years backed by the high dependence of industries on automation.



Gain More Insights into the Piezoelectric Materials Industry Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/piezoelectric-materials-market-102938



However, these materials are mainly used in energy conversion and sensing devices. But, when they are subjected to harsh environments, such as heavy stress and high temperature, the results can be severely affected. This factor may hamper the piezoelectric materials market growth in the near future.

Segment-



Automotive Segment to Grow Steadily Owing to High Usage of Piezoelectric Materials



Based on end-use industry, the market is segregated into aerospace & defense, consumer goods, IT & telecom, healthcare, automotive, and others. Out of these, the automotive segment held 18.4% piezoelectric materials market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the usage of these type of materials in braking systems, sensors, fuel injectors, and actuators. Also, tire pressure sensors, airbag sensors, seat belt buzzers, and fuel atomizer require these materials extensively. Such factors would contribute to the steady growth of this segment in the coming years.



Regional Analysis-

Government's Support to Manufacturers during COVID-19 will Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of geography, in 2019, Asia Pacific generated USD 905.9 million revenue. This growth is attributable to the expansion of production capacities by companies located in South Korea, India, China, Taiwan, and Japan. These countries are considered to be the major manufacturing hubs for consumer goods and electronics. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused losses for the electronics manufacturers. Thus, the governments of these countries are offering them incentives and tax rebates to set up new production plants.



North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase good growth on account of the major contribution of the U.S. The country is planning to conduct several space exploration programs. Hence, the sensing objects used in such activities would require piezoelectric materials to achieve remote access to the components of the spacecraft. Europe is set to revive after the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This would mainly occur because of the research and development of automated and driverless cars.



Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102938



Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Expanding Production Capacity to Gain Competitive Edge



The market houses numerous companies that are mainly focusing on broadening their production capacity. Some of the others are aiming to adopt the strategies of merger and acquisition and new product launches to strengthen their positions. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:



- April 2020: CTS Corporation unveiled four crystal families to be used in automotive-grade crystal resonators. They are best suited for the usage in aerospace & defense, automotive, medical, and industrial sectors.



- July 2019: PI Ceramic GmbH expanded its production facility situated in Thuringia. It would surge the facility's area to 19,500 sq. meters from 12,000 sq. meters. It would include an additional line for the manufacturing of multilayer piezoelectric materials.



Detailed Table of Content:

- Introduction

o Research Scope

o Market Segmentation

o Research Methodology

o Definitions and Assumptions

- Executive Summary

- Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

- Key Insights

o Key Emerging Trends - For Major Countries

o Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

o Latest Technological Advancement

o Insights on Regulatory Scenario

o Porters Five Forces Analysis



Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/piezoelectric-materials-market-102938



About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.