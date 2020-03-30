Piezoelectric Sensor Market Innovations, Analysis, Top Key Vendors, Size, Demand and Forecast to 2025 : - Top Companies Are PCB Piezotronics, Honeywell, Meggitt Sensing Systems

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- A piezoelectric sensor is a device that uses the piezoelectric effect, to measure changes in pressure, acceleration, temperature, strain, or force by converting them to an electrical charge.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Piezoelectric Sensor market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Piezoelectric Sensor in 2017.



The global Piezoelectric Sensor market was 1550 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2025.



In the industry, PCB Piezotronics profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Honeywell and Meggitt Sensing Systems ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.04%, 5.19% and 3.60% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.



Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Piezoelectric Sensor, including Piezoelectric Accelerometers, Piezoelectric Pressure Sensor, Piezoelectric Force Sensors and Others. And Piezoelectric Accelerometers is the main type for Piezoelectric Sensor, and the Piezoelectric Accelerometers reached a sales volume of approximately 4492.78 K Unit in 2017, with 43.64% of global sales volume.



Segment by Key players:

- PCB Piezotronics

- Honeywell

- Meggitt Sensing Systems

- Brüel & Kjær

- Kistler Group

- TE Connectivity

- Dytran Instruments

- Ceramtec GmbH



Segment by Type:

- Piezoelectric Accelerometers

- Piezoelectric Pressure Sensor

- Piezoelectric Force Sensors

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Industrial & Manufacturing

- Automotive

- Medical Device

- Aerospace

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Piezoelectric Sensor Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Piezoelectric Sensor Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Piezoelectric Sensor Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Piezoelectric Sensor Market Forecast

4.5.1. Piezoelectric Sensor Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Piezoelectric Sensor Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Piezoelectric Sensor Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Piezoelectric Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Piezoelectric Sensor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Piezoelectric Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Piezoelectric Sensor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Piezoelectric Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Piezoelectric Sensor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Piezoelectric Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Piezoelectric Sensor Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Piezoelectric Sensor Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



