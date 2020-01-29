Pigeon Pea Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027 : FMI Report

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Pigeon peas are the edible seeds belonging to legume or leguminosae family. It is a perennial plant used extensively for animal feed and for developing pulses. Pigeon pea is also known as cajanus cajan.It provides quality protein and improves soil structure. There are four varieties of pigeon peas namely tall varieties, tree types, dwarf varieties, and smaller bushes. Pigeon pea is one of the essential legume crops originated in South Asia and are now growing in tropical and sub-tropical regions.



Moreover, the largest pigeon peas producing regions are India, Latin America, and Eastern Africa. Pigeon pea contains high level of nutritional elements such as calories, carbohydrates, vitamins, proteins, and amino acids. Pigeon pea enriches soil fertilizer through symbiotic nitrogen fixation and allows farmers to have a valuable organic product and micronutrients. Pigeon pea is also used as a green manure, cover crop, intercrop and much more in various farming systems.



Pigeon Pea Market:Drivers and Restraints



Pigeon pea market is witnessing maximum growth owing to the low price of pigeon pea, long storage ease, rising demand for processed products, advanced hybrid seed production technology, enhanced production capacity, and logistical infrastructure. Moreover, consumers are increasingly become health & nutrition conscious, government initiatives for farmers welfare, and increasing government investment towards agriculture sector are some of the other factors that can boost the demand for pigeon pea over the forecast period.



However, seasonal changing pattern, substitutes to pigeon pea, unorganized sector, price fluctuation, high-quality standards, and the threat from pathogens such as fusarium wilt disease, & pests that attack crops are the foremost production constraints which may further hamper the growth of pigeon pea market in near future.



Pigeon Pea Market:Segmentation



The pigeon pea market has been classified on the basis of the price range, form and distribution channel.



Based on price range, the pigeon pea market is segmented into the following:



Premium

Mid

Low



Based on form, the pigeon pea market is segmented into the following:



Frozen

Dried

Canned

Fresh



Based on distribution channel, the pigeon pea market is segmented into the following:



Supermarket/hypermarket

Independent Grocery Stores

Online/e-Commerce

Others



Pigeon Pea Market:Overview



Pigeon pea market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future owing to the government initiatives to control the price war of pulses & improve crop quality.Rising demand for pigeon pea enables farmers to purchase more farm animals and diversify pigeon pea production thus increasing profit and spread risk.



Moreover, pigeon pea contains high protein level & amino acids, improves soil fertility along with consumed in a variety of forms and contains some medicinal value to overcome stomach problems.These are some of the factors that can accelerate the market revenue growth of pigeon pea during the forecast period. Based on form, frozen is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period This is attributed to the changing lifestyle and busy schedule of the consumers which allow manufacturers to offer pulses that have long term storage capacity.



Pigeon Pea Market: Region-wise Outlook



Pigeon Pea Market:Key Players



Some players of pigeon pea market are SYMAF Co Ltd., Sun Impex, Interamsa Agroindustrial SAC, A.B.agro Company, Arvind Limited, Akyurek Kardesler Ltd., Taj Foods, Pulses Splitting & Processing Industry Pvt Ltd and Unitex Tanzania Limited.