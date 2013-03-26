Piggy Finance Announces Its Payday Loan Facilities

Pembrokeshire, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The UK based company makes pay day loans easier. Pay day loans can be availed fast and safe with simple cash advances, and the company makes it easy with no phone calls and paper work. Pay day loans are loans that are offered in short term and are unsecured loans. Pay day loans depend upon a customer’s employment records and pay rolls and are also referred to as cash advances.



The company offers customers the convenience of applying for pay day loans online. This service helps customers to get cash when in need. With a pay day loan, a person can avoid bank and credit charges and unexpected bills. Money is instantly available with the pay day loans of the company, and the company officials go so far as to say “We will provide the money you need within 1 hour”.



There are three steps to getting money- customers need to fill in the online form, check their email and then the cash will be transferred to their bank accounts immediately. Online application is available in the company website, and customers need to click on the ‘apply now’ page to complete the application procedure. Once the application is completed a verification email will be sent to the customer confirming the application. The pay day loan agreement and terms are to be carefully noted before proceeding with the loans.



On applying for same day loans, customers can have the money deposited in their accounts the very same day. One of the former loanees, N. Martin testifies, “I have never had a problem with piggy finance, when I had a stack of bills one month they helped me out and saved me a fortune in bank charges”. In addition, the payday loan charges in the company are affordable. The company also offers payday loans for people with bad credit, and there is no credit checks associated with the company’s pay day loan procedures.



To know more about the payday loan facilities offered by the company, visit their official website www.piggyfinance.co.uk



About Piggy Finance

The company based in United Kingdom offers its services to customers by offering pay day loans. Pay day loans are a facility that can be availed when short of money. The short-term unsecured loan will help customers settle their credits easily. The company offers money at an instant with no credit checks and easy application procedures. There are, however, a few conditions that a customer must satisfy in order to avail a pay day loan.



Media Contact

Piggy Finance

Garthwen,

Lower moor,

St. Davids,

Pembrokeshire

Sa62 6rp.

Phone: 01437 722805

Email: sales@piggyfinance.co.uk

Website: www.piggyfinance.co.uk