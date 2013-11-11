PiggyBankExpress.com Makes Full Line of Collectible Piggy Banks Available Online

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- They say a penny saved is a penny earned, and for most of us, those pennies were saved in a piggy bank. Just the thought of one invokes childhood memories of learning how to save money and that first trip to the bank to open an account to deposit the savings. Today, the tradition of giving a child a piggy bank is alive and well with plenty of help from PiggyBankExpress.com.



Sarah Pope, owner of PiggyBankExpress.com, recalls her own childhood memories when she talks about her store. “Every child had a piggy bank and I vividly remember my own and how I would drop every coin into it until it was full and with every drop the excitement would build. I have very fond memories that were the foundation for starting this online store.”



Recently relaunched, PiggyBankExpress.com now features a sleek, easy-to-shop design where customers can select from several different styles of hand-painted piggy banks, each crafted with pride in the southern tradition of pottery making.



“We have piggy banks based off of nursery rhyme themes, ones designed just for boys and just for girls, and my personal favorite - the barnyard collection - featuring whimsicle designs like the fun “When Pigs Fly” piggy bank,” according to Pope. “All our banks are available in three different sizes, the Little, Middle and Biggy for the big saver!”



The redesigned website is built on the 3dCart eCommerce platform and contains customer friendly features such multiple product images that give the shopper enhanced views of the items, the ability to personalize a piggy bank with the name of a child, and the ability to ship a bank to multiple children without having to place separate orders.



“Piggy banks make great gifts and with the holidays right around the corner, now is the perfect time for a parent or grandparent to start this wonderful tradition in their family,” says Pope.



For more information on Piggy Bank Express and to see the different styles of banks available, visit Piggy Bank Express' company website.