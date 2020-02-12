PiggyCars' Rental Service Is Becoming the Best Car Subscription Service with the Lowest Monthly Cost

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- With the rise of the internet, many services have seen digital overhauls. This has resulted in a streamlined experience and the removal of the many old aspects that create friction and sluggishness.



PiggyCars is one such start-up in California that is leading the charge in this new digital era. It aims to change car rentals and offers users the perfect car for any kind of trip. The car subscription service provides users with a unique way to get their preferred type of vehicle for a duration that suits their needs. Their fleet of vehicles is perfect for any situation and comes fully available with insurance and maintenance.



They offer budget and general use options, as well as daily drive cars, sports cars, luxury automobiles, SUVs even cargo vans and more. The idea behind the service is to offer an affordable cost with unbridled convenience. By packaging warranty, inspection and preventive maintenance all into one, they provide a hassle-free experience to all their users. Their thorough inspection services ensure that users are receiving cars in optimal conditions.



They make sure to check tires, brakes, suspension lights, steering, emission, and other mandatory equipment. The cars also undergo maintenance such as oil and filter changes and tire rotations to ensure no problem arises during one's rental period. This is why many consider it their premier vehicle subscription service.



PiggyCars is becoming the go-to option for people who require vehicles for more than a few months but do not want to be bogged down by complicated commitments. The streamlined rental service offers high quality and a reliable payment system. The subscription model provides not just more affordable pricing, but also much higher flexibility. Customers can use vehicles until they are in need of them and return them soon afterward.



This takes away all the friction and makes the rental process for one's van subscription much simpler. PiggyCars hopes to attract attention from people who've run into the predicaments of existing car rental services. With their all-in-one bundling system and simple payment process, users can enjoy high-quality vehicles without worry.



Piggycars also provide Amazon DSP cargo vans for delivery service. They not only offers lower price than traditional rental company like Hertz and Enterprise, but also maintenance service. "After six months fast expansion, our fleet is more than 5 million dollars." – CEO River Chen said. "But we are facing a big challenge at present: vehicle orders is much more than our vehicles. That's the most important thing we should solve in 2020."



About PiggyCars

For more information: http://piggycars.com/