Pigment Dispersion Market 2020 Size, Outlook, Segments, Industry Insights and Forecasts 2027 : Clariant, BASF, DIC Corporation, Sudarshan Chemical, Chromaflo

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Pigment dispersions are concentrated forms of fine color pigments that are generally used to apply color to substrate surfaces, such as paint film on steel surfaces or ink film on paper. Among various end-use verticals, the buildings & construction sector is the largest end-user of pigment dispersions. Moreover, water-based pigment dispersions are the most widely used pigment dispersions, owing to their low VOC (volatile organic compound) content, opacity, heat resistance, high fluidity and luster, and tinting strength.



Market Drivers

The burgeoning application of pigment dispersions in a wide range of industries, including buildings & construction, automotive, paper & printing, food & beverage packaging, textiles, and several others, is a fundamental aspect of the global market growth. The expanding paints & coatings industry is likely to create growth opportunities for the market. The rising adoption of high-performance, heat-resistant coatings for residential buildings, surging demand for colored packaging materials, and the increasing use of lustrous automotive coatings are likely to boost the demand for pigment dispersions globally. Furthermore, the demand for organic pigments as sustainable substitutes for inorganic ones, which contain toxic elements like lead, mercury, and hexavalent chromium metals, has significantly triggered market growth.



Key participants include Clariant, BASF, DIC Corporation, Sudarshan Chemical, Chromaflo, Cabot Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Penn Color, Pidilite, and Sherwin-Williams, among others.



Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific region, followed by North America, is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the forthcoming years. The regional market expansion is majorly attributed to the rapidly expanding buildings & construction sector (especially across the emerging economies like India and China), the booming manufacturing and packaging industries, soaring demand for automobiles, the widespread use of technologically advanced paints & coatings, and the rising populace.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Pigment Dispersion market on the basis of Pigment Type, Dispersion Type, application, and region:



Pigment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Inorganic

- Organic



Dispersion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Water-based

- Solvent-based



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Paints & Coatings

- Inks

- Plastics

- Others



Focal Points of the Report:

- Market Coverage: This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.

- Executive Summary: This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.

- Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.

- Manufacturers' Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and global manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.



