Pigment Dispersion Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region and Segment Forecasts 2020-2027

The global Pigment Dispersion market is forecast to reach USD 59.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pigment dispersions are unsolvable coloring agents which are used to add color to specific materials and can be graded as organic and inorganic. Different pigment dispersions are available on the market, and their preference depends on the appropriate particular applications in end-use industries. Demand for pigment dispersions is increasing owing to expanded food processing industries for cosmetic packaging content as well as expanded use of plastic, pulp, and paperboard products in food packaging.

The food processing manufacturers also use colors to distinguish their products from rivals. In the expanding fast-food and processed food sectors, these trends are projected to drive demand. Additionally, urban development creates the opportunity for commercial and residential complex constructions that involve thermal insulation coatings. Alternatively, growing demand for car coatings is also projected to fuel growth in the global market.



However, owing to the adverse impact on safety and the atmosphere, strict restrictions on the manufacture of pigments are a significant restriction on business development. Specific environmental limits such as REACH (Europe), CLP (Europe), the Environmental Protection Act (India), and the Portuguese Law Fn have been released for effective pigment waste disposal. Such environmental laws are hindering market growth across the world.



The COVID-19 impact:

The current pandemic situation led to lower demand in the automobile, mining and telecommunications sectors. To the sector, the road to return of production is highly dependent on the length of the sanctions imposed and their impact on global economic activity. Contrary to the industry trend generally, certain consumer products, such as antimicrobial coatings, are seeing an surge in demand in the healthcare and food industries. The Asia Pacific region suffered the worst from this pandemic, with China at the frontline of the outbreak. Some programs have shifted in many countries, leading to a brief pause. Production and delivery were put on hold, forcing suppliers, retailers and customers to miss out. The stock can face downside, for the time being. Soon, the new technologies will add demand to the roof as the situation resolves.



Key participants include:

- Clariant

- BASF

- DIC Corporation

- Sudarshan Chemical

- Chromaflo

- Cabot Corporation

- Heubach GmbH

- Penn Color

- Pidilite

- Sherwin-Williams

- among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Pigment Dispersion market on the basis of Pigment Type, Dispersion Type, application, and region:



Pigment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Inorganic

- Organic



Dispersion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Water-based

- Solvent-based



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Paints & Coatings

- Inks

- Plastics

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

o U.S

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

- MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Inorganic pigments are used in food packaging applications, especially in the packaging of plastics and paper and paperboards. Inorganic pigments in the plastics market accounted for a 27.6% revenue share in 2019.

- With a projected 5.6% CAGR, the demain in APAC is expected to accelerate, due to the booming construction industry. The demand is growing in emerging nations like China and India. The government has taken steps toward urbanization, and industrialization that has resulted in the country's rapid business growth, which would also have a direct effect on regional development.

- The Asia Pacific is the second-biggest sector thanks to the fast growth of the manufacturing, building and food packaging industries.

- In 2019 the US emerged as the largest product market in North America. The launch of the country's packaging and paperboard sector has resulted the region's growth.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Pigment Dispersion Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

…..

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Clariant

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. BASF

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. DIC Corporation

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Sudarshan Chemical

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Chromaflo

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Cabot Corporation

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Heubach GmbH

10.7.1. Company Overview

Continued…



