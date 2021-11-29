Pigment Dispersions Market Worth $44.4 Billion by 2026 : Growing at a CAGR of 3.7%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- The report "Pigment Dispersions Market by Dispersion Type(Water based, Solvent based), Application, Pigment Type, End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Paper & Printing, Textile), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global pigment dispersions market size is projected to reach USD 44.4 billion by 2026 from USD 37.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64391545



The growing demand for pigment dispersions from high-value end-use industries such as automotive and packaging, as well as rapid urbanization in emerging economies are the major drivers for the market. Intensifying need for paints & coatings and construction materials in developing economies is also driving the pigment dispersions market. In addition, the expanding requirement for organic pigments in paints & coatings and printing inks applications is positively influencing the market. Swift industrial development in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Peru, Malaysia, and others is expected to provide huge opportunities for the growth of pigment dispersions market.



Based on dispersion type, solvent based pigment dispersions is estimated to be the largest market in the overall pigment dispersions market in 2021.



The solvent based pigment dispersions segment is the largest and is also projected to continue this trend till 2026. Solvent based pigment dispersions have a wide range of applications and exhibit beneficial properties. The key growth driver of the high consumption of these pigment dispersions is owing to their low surface tension, which makes the wetting of pigment particles easier. Solvent-based dispersions have various functional properties such as high print quality, fast-drying, and adhesion to many substrates. Solvent-based dispersions are mostly used in the printing and automotive industries.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=64391545



Based on application, decorative paints & coatings is estimated to be the largest market in the overall pigment dispersions market in 2021.



The decorative paints & coatings segment is the biggest and this trend is anticipated to continue till 2026. The key growth driver of the high consumption in this segment is owing to their demand in residential and commercial building construction. They are primarily used on the interiors and exteriors of various residential and non-residential buildings. Residential construction is projected to be the leading consumer of decorative coatings due to the increasing demand for new painting and repainting of residential constructions and the rapid growth in homeownership in emerging countries.



Based on end-use industry, building & construction is expected to be the largest pigment dispersions segment in 2021.



The building & construction sector is the largest consumer of pigment dispersions. In the building & construction industry, pigment dispersions are used in pavers, flooring, tiling, bridges, and others. Pigment dispersions provide chemical inertness, heat stability, weatherability, and lightfastness properties. In this industry, pigment dispersions are widely used in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. Growing awareness and the booming business of interior decoration drive the use of pigment dispersions in interior designing.



Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the pigment dispersions market during the forecast period.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for pigment dispersions. This is primarily attributed to developing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and others in the region, where demand for industrial products and new constructions is growing rapidly. Also, increase in population and growing urbanization are additionally driving the market and increasing pigment dispersions utilization. In addition, progress in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, and government initiatives are expected to attract business investments in the region.



The key players in the pigment dispersions market include BASF SE (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Sudarshan Chemical (India), Chromaflo (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Penn Colors (US), Pidilite (India), Lanxess (Germany), and DyStar Corporation (Singapore). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as investment & expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=64391545



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com