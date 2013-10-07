Pilates Classes Singapore Upgrades Website with Valuable New Information for Pilates Enthusiasts

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Pilates Classes Singapore, the acclaimed destination pilates resort where students of all ages and skill levels will be able to access the latest teaching techniques from world-renowned instructors, recently upgraded their website to allow visitors to receive special offers and learn more about the program by filling out a simple contact form. Pilates Classes Singapore has been recognized internationally for its commitment to providing outstanding personalized instruction in a calm, inviting atmosphere that is conducive to learning.



Pilates offers a fun and challenging way to exercise, stimulating the body through fitness routines that strengthen, tone and rejuvenate. The Pilates Classes Singapore website, which can be found at http://www.pilatesclassessingapore.com/, provides an outstanding resource for pilates enthusiasts, as well as for those who are just learning or are curious about the benefits this revolutionary style of exercise offers. Featuring a wealth of information, including instructional videos, advice about proper technique, an introduction to basic pilates moves, and background on the history and theory behind pilates, PilatesClassesSingapore.com is sure to provide valuable insight to anyone who would like to improve their overall health and wellbeing.



Pilates is a unique style of exercise that shares many features with yoga, but it is different in a few key areas. While many pilates exercises are performed on a mat on the floor, pilates also uses machines to strengthen the core muscles that are essential to developing good posture, establishing a long and stable spine, and cultivating a strong but never bulky body. Pilates exercises are designed specifically to activate and strengthen core muscles through precision control of the mind and body, and while some yoga postures accomplish this as well, building core strength is not the primary focus of the discipline. Neither fitness style is considered superior to the other; in fact there are benefits to using them in conjunction, with yoga providing an excellent way to keep the body lithe and limber, and pilates working the core to add stability and control.



Anyone who would like to start practicing pilates right away will be able to find instruction on how to perform five simple pilates moves at http://www.pilatesclassessingapore.com/5-simple-pilates-moves/.



About Pilates Classes Singapore

Pilates Classes Singapore is the internationally recognized destination pilates studio that provides personalized instruction in a quiet, serene atmosphere. Pilates is a safe and gentle form of low-impact exercise done through smooth continuous movements that put an emphasis on proper breathing. It is a rejuvenating mind and body workout that creates an awareness of the body that people can apply in their everyday lives – from the way they sit to how they brush their teeth. For more information, please visit http://www.pilatesclassessingapore.com/.