Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Obtain your Pilates Instructor Certification from Mind 2 Body’s Pilates Studio. Mind 2 Body offers Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Comprehensive Pilates instructor certification courses. Whichever Pilates teaching certification you’re interested in acquiring, Mind 2 Body’s instructors will assist you accomplish the level of Pilates certification that best fits you and your teaching goals.



Each of Mind 2 Body’s four-coursework levels teaches both individual mastery of fundamental Pilates exercises and teaching techniques for these exercises. This approach will both expand a student’s knowledge of Pilates and prepare them to teach others. The most basic level course Mind 2 Body offers is Beginner Mat Certification, or Pre Training I. In Pre-Training I, a student will learn to execute the Pilates mat exercises of the beginner certification course. Pre-Training provides a foundation of the names, order, transitions and modifications of the core Beginner Pilates Mat exercises. Through this foundational course, a student will learn and come to know the beginner Pilates mat exercises. Through this approach, they will be better equipped to teach these Pilates exercises in addition to performing them.



Pre-Training II continues to instruct students about the essential Pilates Mat exercises, at both the Intermediate and Beginner levels. This course is designed for students who wish to become Intermediate Pilates Mat instructors. Students will learn to teach the Intermediate Pilates Mat exercises, in addition to the exercises in Beginner Mat Certification. This course also educates students on the names, sequences, transitions and modifications in the Intermediate Pilates Mat System.



In Pre-Training III, students will perfect the essential Advanced Pilates Mat exercises. This mastery will carry over to their coaching of these exercises. During this certification course, students will learn how to teach 14 advanced level exercises and will refine their ability to teach the 39 exercises conveyed in the beginner and intermediate mat certification courses. Students will also learn the names, transitions and modifications for advanced-level Pilates mat exercises. This course is meant for those who wish to teach Advanced Pilates Mat exercises.



If all this interests you, Mind 2 Body offers a Comprehensive Certification too. At each level, you’ll learn to use not only the mat, but also all Pilates equipment and apparatuses. This extensive course teaches beginner, intermediate and advanced level exercises with the Pilates apparatus (Mat, Reformer, Cadillac, Wunda Chair, High Chair, Arm Chair, Spine Corrector, Barrel, Ladder Barrel, Guillotine Tower, Ped-o-Pull and Magic Circle) and Pilates accessories (tensometer, foot corrector, neck stretcher, Pilates weight series). Students will also learn how to instruct clients with limitations such as back, neck, and knee or shoulder problems. This course prepares students to personalize exercises for people of all ages and fitness levels.



If you’re interested in becoming a Pilates instructor, or improving your Pilates skills and knowledge, contact Mind 2 Body. They offer wide-ranging Pilates instructor courses, from the introductory to comprehensive levels. Whether you want to become an advanced Pilates instructor, or Pilates merely interests you, Mind 2 Body is the Pilates studio to reach out to.



Author: http://websitegrowth.com/



Contact

4617 Van Nuys Blvd

Suite B

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

(818) 788-2055

http://www.mind2body.net