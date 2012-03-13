Pilates Proves to Be a Powerful Rehabilitation Tool

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2012 -- Pilates is not just for gym-goers looking for a way to attain long, lean muscles. The exercise method, originally developed by Joseph Pilates to rehabilitate injured prisoners of war, is once again making its way back into the world of physical therapy NYC. BodyFit Physical Therapy and Wellness of Manhattan takes a holistic approach to rehabilitating injuries by combining standard manual physical therapy methods with massage, acupuncture, MELT, and Pilates.



BodyFit is a one stop shop for all things physical therapy- and wellness-related. The highly experienced therapists have advanced certifications and help clients conquer pain and resume their active lifestyles. Therapists develop a custom treatment plan for each patient and provide one-on-one sessions in a soothing setting. BodyFit features certified Pilates in Manhattan for rehabilitation instructors who combine the exercises with therapy to re-educate patients on movement, strengthen the muscles including the core, and enhance neuromuscular control. The movements cultivate both strength and flexibility to increase functional fitness and overcome muscle imbalances.



Every patient is taught the important Pilates principles of breathing, core control, efficiency of movement, spine articulation, alignment, and movement integration in order to maximize their results. Using various exercises on the mat and on Balanced Body Pilates equipment, patients are able to gently advance from non-weight bearing to weight bearing movements. By collaborating with a one on one physical therapist New York and Pilates instructor, patients take a proactive role in their recovery and progress efficiently and effectively. Pilates-based rehabilitation is proven to be exceptional for improving individuals? abilities in sports and functional activities. BodyFit even offers Pilates training to the general public.



BodyFit physical therapists are trained in all facets of orthopedic rehabilitation and further specialize in manual therapy, TMJ-related conditions, and pre- and post-partum women?s health. BodyFit also offers balance training and treatment for headaches, neck pain, shoulder pain, elbow and arm pain, lower back and pelvic pain, hip pain, and foot and ankle pain.



For additional information, call 212-206-6680, e-mail info@bodyfitpt.com, or visit BodyFitPT.com.



About BodyFitPT.com

BodyFit is a physical-therapist-owned center for physical therapy and wellness founded by Katherine Pope, PT, DPT, Katherine Hudson Tan, PT, MS, OCS, CCTT, and Monica Vitenson, PT, MSPT, OCS, CCTT.