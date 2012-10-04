Pilates vs Yoga Website Provides Answers to the Most Common Questions About the Differences between Yoga and Pilates

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- A new website named Pilates vs Yoga was created to help yoga and Pilates enthusiasts understand the differences between the two popular exercise styles. Although from afar both Pilates and yoga appear to be alike they are very different. The first major difference is Yoga was created thousands of years ago while Pilates was created in the latter part of the 1800s.



The practice of yoga has changed and grown throughout the years as hundreds of gurus have added or subtracted exercises to create their own unique style. However, yoga is a lot more than a set of exercises as there is a philosophy behind the different styles of chanting, meditation, mantras and pranayama. Yoga seeks to unite the mind and body to create a cohesive, well-adjusted and ‘at peace’ individual.



A yoga workout DVD can be extremely different from another one as each depends on the goals the instructor wants participants to achieve. Yoga practitioners are also classified by levels which depend on the complexity of the exercise and the flexibility of the participant.



According to a research team on the Pilates vs Yoga website, Pilates was developed in 1883 by a man named Joseph Pilates who was searching for a way to cure his ailments naturally by working out to improve his body’s health. One of the principles on the website said, “Joseph Pilate studied martial arts, gymnastics and yoga and combined all those disciplines to create his unique workout system.”



Pilates ball exercises are designed to tone the body, create flexibility and increase endurance while strengthening the muscles. The exercises are also a lot of fun which is a major allure to the Pilates workout system. Participants simply enjoy performing the Pilates workouts day-in-and-day-out.



Consumers who are interested in learning more about the two exercise methods are encouraged to visit the Pilates vs Yoga website.



