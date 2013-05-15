Pilgrim Clothing Offers Instant $20 Discount on Its Event Dresses and Separates Upon Subscription

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Pilgrim Clothing, a leading Melbourne based fashion label known for its exquisite event dresses and fashion forward separates, is now offering an online gift coupon of $20 upon subscribing to receive Pilgrim’s updates. The company is also providing an exclusive online sale of 25% off on its coats and jackets. Pilgrim Clothing has gained immense praise throughout Australia for its creative and trendy dresses suitable for parties, events and for casual circumstances.



The media spokesperson of Pilgrim Clothing quoted on the latest offer, “Our newsletter offers a lot more than merely discounts and new arrivals. We often discuss latest trends and publish fashion tips to assist our customers in selecting a dress that will amaze others at an important event. The $20 discount gift coupon upon subscription is offered to showcase our true potential via our newsletters. We also want to create a presence in other countries and the discount will enable them to purchase uniquely designed crafted dresses and separates and allow us the opportunity to demonstrate our line of clothing. With 16 stores throughout Australia, we are steadily becoming known for our innovative designs and for offering clothing and accessories that are bound to impress.”



Pilgrim Clothing has recently launched its Must Have Metallics dresses that have been complimented by both consumers and critics alike. The hint of lustrous in these dresses offers a distinctive look and is ideal when making a fashion statement. The company also has Gothic Romance collection which is specifically designed not to appear over the top but still represent the gothic style such that they are suitable for any event.



Pilgrim Clothing is currently offering free shipping on purchases above $50 of dresses online. Comprehensive details of every product are also given along with multiple images to help customers make a decision. The website also has a blog section that is dedicated in discussing latest fashion trends and publishing interviews of famous models and fashion designers.



About Pilgrim Clothing

Pilgrim Clothing is an Australian women’s fashion label that provides exquisitely designed crafted event dresses and fashion forward separates. Through their online platform, http://www.pilgrimclothing.com.au/, the innovative clothing and accessories offered by the company can be viewed and ordered online. The company has 16 stores throughout Australia and ships its clothing to various countries around the world.



For more information about Pilgrim Clothing, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of pilgrimclothing.com.au, please call at 03 9090 2266 or email to srobertson@pilgrimclothing.com.au.