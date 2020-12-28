New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- A piling machine is a device which is used to drive piles into the ground which will provide foundational support to buildings, skyscrapers, bridges, or other structures. Each and every construction work has its own distinctive properties and challenges and depending on the type of base soil and terrain, and there are various types of piling equipment and tools that are used.



Market Drivers



The global piling machine market size is forecast to reach USD 7.15 billion in terms of total revenue from USD 5.01 billion in 2019, with a CAGR of 4.4% in 2027. The growth of the market is influenced by a robust growth in population in urban areas and the consecutive demand for huge buildings for residential and office purposes. Also, the government schemes for replacing obsolete public infrastructure with a new one is also fuelling the demand for piling machines.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Construction of bridges, Railways, Buildings and other types of infrastructures requires machines that are capable of drilling deep into the ground.



By Method, the market is segmented into Drilled Percussive Piling, Rotary Bored Piling, Air - Lift Reverse Circulation Drilling (RCD), Impact Driven Piling, Auger Boring, Continuous Flight Auger (CFA), and Other Piling Method.



Piling Machine is applicable mainly in construction. Residential & Commercial Construction segment holds a market share of 19% in the year 2018.



Expansion of railways in various network countries like India, China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and projects for the metro rail system is forecasted to increase the demand for piling machine.



Hydraulic Hammers is forecasted to hold a market share of 17% in the year 2026. They are more powerful than any other hand-held hammers and are generally used for demolition and breaking rocks into smaller sizes.



Continuous Flight Auger (CFA), has an annual growth rate of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. Stringent government regulations against vibrations and noise in urban localities are forecasted to increase the growth of the market for piling machines.



Key participants include Casagrande S.p.a, Watson, Inc., BSP International Foundations, Ltd., BAUER-Pileco, Tescar, Sinovo, International Construction Equipment, Inc. (ICE), Delmag GmbH & Co. KG, Kencho Kobe Co., Ltd., Vulcan Foundation Equipment, Bermingham Foundation Solutions, and Atlas Copco, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Piling Machine Market on the basis of Product, Method, Application, and Region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Piling Rigs

Vibratory Drivers

Impact Hammer

Diesel Hammer

Hydraulic Hammer

Hydraulic Press-in

Others



Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Rotary Bored Piling

Air - Lift Reverse Circulation Drilling (RCD)

Impact Driven Piling

Auger Boring

Continuous Flight Auger (CFA)

Other Piling Method



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Civil Engineering

Residential & Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Railways

Oil & Gas



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Regional Outlook



In 2018, North America accounted for 21% of the piling machine market share, and is expected to witness prolific growth due to increase in the number of wind farms in the U.S. and Canada and also the associated requirement for piling machines. In 2015, the Asia Pacific region accounted revenue of USD 1.8 billion and is expected to showcase major growth during 2027 due to robust government policies launched to improve infrastructure in China and India. The Middle East & Africa piling machine market is forecast to register a growth rate of 4.5% during the projection period.



