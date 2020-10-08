New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The new report titled 'Global Piling Machine Market' published by Reports and Data, offers significant information about the Piling Machine industry, underscoring the valuable facts and figures pertaining to market growth. This intelligent study explores the global market extensively and presents systematic data and statistics related to the industry chain structures, manufacturing costs, and raw material suppliers. The latest research report provides a concise summary of the primary segments of the Piling Machine market. The report additionally evaluates the market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution figures in the historical years (2017-2018). Using the aforementioned details, the report offers a precise forecast estimation of the market during the projected period of 2020-2027.



The Global Piling Machine Market is forecasted to reach USD 6.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rise in mining activities and construction in emerging countries like India and China is pushing the growth of the market. The growing need for foundation machinery in such operations is fueling the market of Piling Machines.



The global Piling Machine market report involves an all-inclusive analysis of the pre- and post-pandemic market scenarios and covers all the recent changes, including both market developments and disruptions, observed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest study takes a closer look into the Piling Machine market that has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and its resulting economic downfall for the last several months. The extensive impact of the pandemic on the global Piling Machine industry has culminated in drastic changes in business settings and operations.



Competitive Overview:



Casagrande S.p.a, Watson, Inc., BSP International Foundations, Ltd., BAUER-Pileco, Tescar, Sinovo, International Construction Equipment, Inc. (ICE), Delmag GmbH & Co. KG, Kencho Kobe Co., Ltd., Vulcan Foundation Equipment, Bermingham Foundation Solutions, and Atlas Copco.



Reports and Data has segmented the Global Piling Machine Market on the basis of Product, Method, Application, and Region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Piling Rigs

Vibratory Drivers

Impact Hammer

Diesel Hammer

Hydraulic Hammer

Hydraulic Press-in

Others



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Rotary Bored Piling

Air-Lift Reverse Circulation Drilling (RCD)

Impact Driven Piling

Auger Boring

Continuous Flight Auger (CFA)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Civil Engineering

Residential & Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Railways

Oil & Gas



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



In accordance with the present market standards, the research report has expounded on the latest strategic policies and development patterns followed by the key market players. The report is a presumptive business document intended to help businesses in this industry vertical devise their future marketing strategies. The report encompasses the present and future growth opportunities for the rapidly growing industry segments. Additionally, the report includes investment and development trend analysis, along with extensive coverage of product specification, product cost structure, manufacturing methods, and pricing policies.



