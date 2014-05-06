Pills to Gain Weight Launches to Provide Reviews, Insights and Information on Weight Gain

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Public consciousness is now firmly transfixed on obesity, and the weight loss industry of diet pills, shakes and calorie plans makes billions every year as a result. But not everyone is obese, and natural variations in metabolism can cause just as many problems on the other end of the spectrum. For many with an ectomorphic body type, putting on weight can be virtually impossible, and yet crucial to their long term health and fitness goals. Pills To Gain Weight is a new website launched specifically to review pills designed to help people gain weight.



The site has already begun to offer practical advice to skinny individuals on how they can put on weight in the right way, ensuring that gaining new active muscle is the primary aim. The blog includes guidance on how to gain weight, slow down metabolism and information on how weight gain pills work.



The site has also created an independent guide to the weight gain pill CB1, and those who read the review will discover it includes information on how the pill works, how to use it properly and how to get the best results, as well as personal stories of users who have found success with the pill.



A spokesperson for www.PillsToGainWeight.com explained, “Being obese is a problem, but being underweight is a problem too, and being underweight is a problem society seems less ready to address, given the body dysmorphia encouraged by the modelling industry. To find a healthy weight, and put on muscle that will allow people to live a healthy lifestyle, sometimes the body needs an extra little nudge in the right direction, and these weight gain pills can provide just that when used correctly. We will be regularly adding more reviews to the site as time rolls on, so users should bookmark the page now to keep abreast of the latest news.”



About Pills To Gain Weight

Pills to Gain Weight is a new website that regularly analyzes the newest and most popular weight gain supplements on the market, offering actionable and independent consumer advice on how to gain weight and where to make the right purchases. The site is regularly updated, and offers the very best insight. For more information please visit: http://www.pillstogainweight.com/