Pimsleur Learning Programs Are Reviewed in New Website TopLanguageGuide.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- TopLanguageGuide.com, a website that provides in-depth reviews of the Pimsleur learning program, has just launched its new and user-friendly site. For people who would like to learn a foreign language and are trying to decide which program will be the best for them, TopLanguageGuide.com offers helpful information about the various Pimsleur language learning programs that are currently available.



As anybody who has tried to learn a new language knows quite well, it is not always an easy process. This is where language learning programs like Pimsleur can help; they offer ways for people to learn to speak Spanish, French, Japanese and other languages as quickly and effectively as possible. As an article on the new TopLanguageGuide website noted, every Pimsleur course is built around the Pimsleur method, which has been scientifically proven to help make learning a new language much easier and less confusing.



“One of the things that make this program so effective is the discoveries of the memory which came about from Dr. Pimsleur’s research,” the article noted, adding that these findings show that people will remember new words longer each time when they hear the words at slowly increasing intervals.



“The spacing for the words was noted and this method is a good part of what has helped to make this program so great.”



One of the other things that helps to set the Pimsleur language learning program apart from the competition is its guarantee. The company states that people will be able to speak proficiently by the time they finish the first 30 lessons. At this time, Pimsleur users will be given a test to see how much they have learned. If they don’t pass, the article on TopLanguageGuide.com said, they will get their money back.



People who are interested in learning more about the Pimsleur language learning program are welcome to visit the new TopLanguageGuide.com website at any time; there, they can browse through the many helpful reviews. The reviews that are available are listed on the left-hand side of the home page; these currently include Spanish, French, Japanese, Italian and German. Clicking on the name of a language guide will take readers to a page devoted to the review of the particular program.



About TopLanguageGuide.com

TopLanguageGuide.com provides Pimsleur reviews on various language learning programs they have to offer. People who read the reviews will be able to make an educated decision to choose Pimsleur over Rosetta Stone. For more information, please visit http://www.toplanguageguide.com/