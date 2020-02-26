"PIN-Master," Bringing Security and Peace of Mind to the Digital Age, Now on Kickstarter

Ringkøbing, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- A wonderful gift item for the people you love, help those around you prioritize their personal and digital security. Traditionally a hassle to remember, PIN codes and passwords exist all around us but can prove difficult to remember from time to time. More difficult to remember as time goes on, we increasingly risk our security by using passwords that are familiar or easy to remember in place of stronger, more complex ones.



The PIN-Master®, 100 percent safe and secure, proves easy to use for remembering PIN codes and passwords. With just one master code protecting all the rest, store your digital access codes and passwords on PIN-Master®, which is conveniently sized like a credit card. Ultra slim, keep it in your wallet for when you need it most and store codes which consist of numbers, letters, and other symbols with ease. With an illuminated display, the PIN-Master® is battery powered and stores data even after a battery change.



Perfect for individual or corporate use, add a company logo to PIN-Master® to create an attractive, useful gift item for information technology security that your company or customers can enjoy.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support manufacturing and distribution efforts for PIN-Master®, expected to be released in June 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pin-master/pin-master-bringing-security-and-peace-of-mind



Supporters around the world can support PIN-Master® by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. For a pledge of DKK135 (USD20) or more, unlock rewards as a token of your support, including PIN-Masters and exclusive discounts. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About the PIN-Master®

Designed by Lennart Qvist from Ringkobing, Denmark, the PIN-Master® is an innovative new product restoring information security in the digital age. With PIN-Master®, have peace of mind by safely and securely storing PIN codes, passwords, and more sensitive data for access anytime, anyplace.



