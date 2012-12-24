Pincus Elevator Company Announces Free Elevator Estimates and Consultations

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- As one of the leading elevator maintenance service companies in the New Jersey and Delaware area, the Pincus Elevator Company has just announced a new offer that includes free estimates and consultations. This is a great for both residential and commercial buildings who may need elevator services in NJ. Preventative maintenance is crucial to ensuring a long lasting, safe elevator for every home or business owner. Pincus Elevator’s experienced professionals will be able to diagnose any mechanical issues they find when inspecting any one’s elevator.



They want to be able to provide the most efficient safe elevator services in DE so that those who need to take an elevator can easily access their office in a commercial building, or if one happens to live in an apartment building. Residents who depend on an elevator to access their property can become severely stressed out by not having a reliable elevator system in their home. However, commercial and residential property owners need not worry with Pincus’ elevator maintenance services in NJ since they provide free estimates on anything one may be concerned with.



Some renters or condominium owners may rely on elevator services, and when it is out of order they can be turned off by this inconvenience. It may even cause homeowners to leave their apartment if is a frequent occurrence which will result in building owners in losing money. Pincus Elevator will be sure to have experts repair and maintain the elevator to have it running at optimum performance. If one waits too long to get elevator maintenance services in NJ it can end up causing thousands of dollars in replacements and repairs. For commercial and residential property owners who are interested in a free consultation and estimates, contact Pincus Elevator today to have it running smoothly on a daily basis and not just when it wants to work.



About Pincus Elevator Company

Pincus Elevator Company started with elevator installation and maintenance throughout the city of Philadelphia, eventually expanding its territory to include Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. As business expanded, the company relocated to a new headquarters with office, shop and warehouse in West Chester, PA. Since 1953, they have provided many elevator services in the tri-state area and proven to be one of the most successful elevator companies in PA. For more information, visit http://www.pincuselevator.com