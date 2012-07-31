Pincus Elevator Company Announces Modernization Service to Repair Elevators

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Pincus Elevator Company, renowned in Philadelphia for its great service, has started a new modernization program for their valuable clients. The new modernization program can be utilized by cutting costs of having elevators replaced multiple times. Pincus has been working with the best building owners, developers, property management teams and general contractors in order to provide the correct repair services needed.



A spokesperson for the Pincus Elevator Company stated, “We are offering a new and improved service for all your residential elevator needs and will provide accessibility, maintenance, installation, repairs, and modernization services. In addition to our commercial services, residential services are now available to provide the necessary modifications or additions for your home.”



Pincus also offers a wide range of repair services for all makes and models including obsolete equipment, code violations, and any repair or damage caused by misuse or wear. The company prides itself on great customer service, quality of products, and dependability.



About the Pincus Elevator Company

Since 1953 Pincus Elevator Company has been the area's leader in residential elevator sales and services because of their quality workmanship, reliability and commitment to each customer. As business expanded, the company relocated to a new headquarters with an office, shop, and warehouse located in West Chester, PA.



To learn more about their services, visit http://pincuselevator.com/