Pincus Elevator Company Is Now Offering Their Star Maintenance Program

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Any residential or commercial business owner understands the importance of maintaining a safe environment. Elevators are a tremendous resource in both businesses and homes. The increased accessibility and efficiency associated with elevators has helped millions of Americans. However, owning and operating an elevator comes with a great deal of responsibility. Pincus Elevator Company has been installing and servicing elevators for over half a century. Now, Pincus Elevator Company has developed the Star maintenance program to help ensure elevators are being taken care of properly.



Pincus Elevator Company has been proudly installing, modernizing, and offering elevator maintenance in DE, Philadelphia, and New York City. Furthermore, Pincus Elevator Company has always believed in the freedom of choice. Pincus Elevator Company installs non-proprietary elevator systems, so their customers are free to use any servicing company after installation. That being said, Pincus Elevator Company is confident in their ability to provide the highest quality routine maintenance at an affordable price.



The Uniform Construction Code regulates the safety and inspections of elevators. Depending on the type of elevator, the Uniform Construction Code typically requires inspections to be conducted every six months to a year. The last thing a business owner wants to deal with is a failed elevator inspection. Thankfully, Pincus Elevator Company is now offering a preventative maintenance program to help ensure elevators are running safely. The Star Maintenance program can be customized to fit the needs of individual customers. Furthermore, Pincus Elevator Company will offer a discount to customers who schedule routine maintenance on multiple elevators. Regardless of the age or type of elevator system, Pincus Elevator Company is equipped to make the appropriate repairs.



About Pincus Elevator Company

Pincus Elevator Company started with elevator installation and maintenance throughout the city of Philadelphia, eventually expanding its territory to include Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. As business expanded, the Pincus Elevator Company relocated to a new headquarters with office, shop and warehouse in West Chester, PA. Since 1953, they have provided many elevator services in the tri-state area and proven to be one of the most successful elevator companies in PA. For more information, visit http://www.pincuselevator.com