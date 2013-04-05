Pincus Elevator Company Now Have a "Non-Proprietary" Philosophy

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- The elevator company of West Chester, Pennsylvania, is proud to be able to say that they now have a non-proprietary philosophy. This is what makes Pincus Elevator Company a differentiator in the industry, as they put the needs of their customers first. The professionals believe that any installation, repairs, or services that need to be done should be based on the commitment and not the brand of the equipment.



Offering non-proprietary services to those in need of elevator services for both commercial and residential properties allows owners to not be tied down to using the manufacturer or supplier of the elevator. Even for those who have Pincus Elevator install their elevator they use non-proprietary systems. This way the equipment or parts that need to be repaired will always be readily available and not have to come from one supplier. The professionals at Pincus find it more important that after one has used their services they should not feel required to continue to use them for any repairs or maintenance. Being that freedom is an important philosophy of Pincus Elevator, they believe it is what makes their business successful.



Pincus Elevator is committed to making customers not feel restrained by using a specific product or manufacturer when it comes to installing or repairing an elevator. Being that they are used for commercial businesses to access high rises, they are also necessary for those who need assistance when it comes to mobility. For any large investment such as an elevator from Pincus, it should be up to the consumers choice where they would like to use their services post installation. Pincus Elevator likes to maintain this philosophy in their business as a way to put their customers first.



About Pincus Elevator Company

Pincus Elevator Company started with elevator installation and maintenance throughout the city of Philadelphia, eventually expanding its territory to include Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. As business expanded, the company relocated to a new headquarters with office, shop and warehouse in West Chester, PA. Since 1953, they have provided many elevator services in the tri-state area and proven to be one of the most successful elevator companies in PA. For more information, visit http://www.pincuselevator.com