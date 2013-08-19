Pincus Elevator Company Now Offering a Variety of Accessibility Solutions

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Pincus Elevator Company has a long standing reputation in the commercial elevator industry. Originally founded in 1953, Pincus Elevator Company specialized in installing and servicing elevators throughout the city of Philadelphia. Today, Pincus Elevator Company has gone through a tremendous expansion and now offers elevator installation in PA, DE, NJ, and NY. Even through such large growth, Pincus Elevator Company has remained a company solely dedicated to providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Now, commercial and residential customers in need of increased accessibility can rely on the expertise of Pincus Elevator Company.



Aside from being a premier provider of installation and elevator maintenance in PA, Pincus Elevator Company can help customers with a number of accessibility solutions. Whether a business wants to offer more than the standard ADA requirements or a homeowner is suffering from limited mobility, Pincus Elevator Company can help. Furthermore, Pincus Elevator Company will provide free estimates and site surveys. This allows customers to have a comprehensive overlook of a project prior to getting started. Elevators can be a tremendous means of increasing accessibility in a home or business. However, some people don’t have the space or finances available to install a new elevator. That is why Pincus Elevator Company began installing and servicing wheelchair lifts. Vertical platform lifts and inclined platform lifts can provide increased mobility at an affordable price.



Pincus Elevator Company is currently installing wheelchair lifts by ThyssenKrupp. At this moment, there are six different models of wheelchair lifts being manufactured by ThyssenKrupp. Pincus Elevator Company can help customers decide which type of lift would be best suited for their needs. The professionals at Pincus Elevator Company believe that everyone should be free to move about their home or business. Now, customers can choose from a variety of accessibility solutions through the help of Pincus Elevator Company.



About Pincus Elevator Company

Pincus Elevator Company started with elevator installation and maintenance throughout the city of Philadelphia, eventually expanding its territory to include Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. As business expanded, the Pincus Elevator Company relocated to a new headquarters with office, shop and warehouse in West Chester, PA. Since 1953, they have provided many elevator services in the tri-state area and proven to be one of the most successful elevator companies in PA. For more information, visit http://www.pincuselevator.com.