Pincus Elevator Company Raises Standards with New Safety and Modernization Techniques

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Whether one is moving into a new office building, apartment, or condominium, some things simply can’t be lifted up flights of stairs or through the stairwells of buildings, especially older ones. The professionals at Pincus Elevator Company know that the modernization of elevators means that they are able to provide property owners with precise needs, but still uphold the proper safety standards. For this reason, the Pincus Elevator Company is raising the standards with new safety and modernization techniques.



There are so many hazards when it comes to heavy lifting such as muscle strains when carrying equipment, or potentially falling down the stairs. Pincus Elevator Company is not only providing elevated safety standards, but when it comes to modernization, it is even more important to work with highly skilled builders, developers, and management teams so that all installations go accordingly and safety is always first. They have a non-proprietary philosophy which Pincus Elevator Company’s clients love. This gives them the ability to choose which organizations they want to work with.



Elevators are one of the most convenient ways to access another floor with great ease, especially for those who are handicapped. If one happens to notice the elevator not working properly or operating smoothly, someone should contact the Pincus Elevator Company right away so accidents can be avoided. Their modernization services allow those with an outdated elevator to upgrade their existing unit with the proper equipment that is needed to provide safety for all pedestrians who use them. Both available in commercial and residential, Pincus Elevator Company provides preventative measures and repair services for all of those in need of an elevator.



About Pincus Elevator Company

Pincus Elevator Company started with elevator installation and maintenance throughout the city of Philadelphia, eventually expanding its territory to include Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. As business expanded, the company relocated to a new headquarters with office, shop and warehouse in West Chester, PA. Since 1953, they have provided many elevator services in the tri-state area and proven to be one of the most successful elevator companies in PA. For more information, visit http://www.pincuselevator.com