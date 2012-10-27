Pincus Elevator Now Provides Modernized Services for Commercial and Residential Elevator Systems

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- Pincus Elevator Company now provides modernization services for commercial and residential elevators. When it is time for specific elevator equipment to be updated, Pincus Elevator Company has a dedicated group of Elevator Engineers, Project Managers, Field Supervisors and modernization teams to provide the elevator services a customer needs.



The Philadelphia elevator company works with some of the best building owners, developers, property management teams and general contractors in order to provide services that meet the required deadline and budget in mind. Pincus Elevator Company is a single source vendor for Hydraulic elevators, Traction elevators, cab interiors and system upgrades. The elevator company installs non-proprietary elevator systems and equipment, allowing customers the freedom to choose who they want to work with. Giving customers total freedom is rarely offered by competing elevator companies.



Since 1953, Pincus Elevator Company provides the most comprehensive elevator maintenance agreements in the industry. From Full Maintenance agreements which are 100% system coverage to their lubrication and inspection agreements, Pincus has preventive maintenance programs for every building type and budget.



About Pincus Elevator Company

Pincus Elevator Company started with elevator installation and maintenance throughout the city of Philadelphia, eventually expanding its territory to include Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. As business expanded, the company relocated to a new headquarters with office, shop and warehouse in West Chester, PA. Since 1953, they have provided many elevator services in the tri-state area and proven to be one of the most successful elevator companies in PA.



For more information, visit http://www.pincuselevator.com.