London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Pinder Reaux now offers impeccable legal service through their top-notch internet lawyers. They have a pool of specialist media law team that works hand in hand with the internet law team to provide the best legal service pertaining to the internet.The clients of Pinder Reaux have round the clock access to the team of media lawyers.



No matter whether the client is an individual or a large UK or internationally based corporate giant, they offer be spoke solutions to all types of clients.They have provided their flawless legal services for authors, actors, film companies, newspaper, rockstar, television companies,etc.



They hold expertise,legal services in privacy law which include the provision of injunctions and breach of privacy claims. They also offer their errorless legal servicesfor intellectual property that includes the key arenas of work like domestic and internal trademarks, passing off actions, patent applications, copyrights and anything that includes the protection of the owners’ right.



One of the representatives from the company states,“A media law client of Pinder Reaux not only has round the clock access to our team of media lawyers, but given the natural cross over in the industries, has access to its team of internet lawyers. A one of a kind service is provided by Pinder Reaux as standard, and at no extra cost to our clients. As a niche practice, we take pride in providing bespoke solutions to all types of client, from individuals to large UK and internationally based corporations, in the media industry.”



About Pinder Reaux

Pinder Reaux is a law firm with a difference. As a boutique firm, they are able to fully devote time and effort to all their clients to ensure that they obtain the best and most relevant advice as part of an overriding strategy for success. They have no qualms in saying that they are the best at what they do. They are not arrogant, but confident, as their past successes show. There are hundreds of law firms to choose from, but none like Pinder Reaux. At the core is client care and client satisfaction, and without a solid core there is no foundation to build upon.



For more information, please visit- http://www.pinderreaux.com



Contact Details

London Office:

10 Fenchurch Avenue

London, EC3M 5BN

Tel. 0208 252 7373



Essex Office:

61A East Street

Essex, IG11 8EJ

Tel. 0208 252 7373