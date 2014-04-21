PinderReaux & Associates, Family Law Advisors in London Provide Expert Legal Services Including Internet Media Lawyers

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Pinder Reaux, family law advisors in London provide expert legal advice to clients going through complex separation and divorce settlements. No mater if it’s a delicate family matter or a minor divorce settlement, their family law advisors in London provide efficient strategies to get the best outcome for their clients.



PinderReaux and Associates take pride in understanding divorce strategies following the latest procedures in England and Wales to get the most for their clients. Using a combination of expert consultancy and litigation, their solicitors work hard to solve delicate family issues including custody of children, separation of assets from estates as well as help for fathers with custody.



They also have a specialist media team with internet lawyers that specialise in complex internet defamation law. Working across the latest social media and online cases, their internet lawyers are experts at achieving the best results for clients. PinderReaux provides diverse, structured and strategised legal solutions in the subsequent areas of media law, supplementary to the crossover solutions provided by their internet law team.



PinderReaux and Associates spokesperson commented, “We have always worked hard for our clients. Our services are now split across our family law division and the internet legal team. We offer a tailored service dedicated to the prevention of online harassment. This covers defamation, cyber bullying, online trolling and cyber stalking. We have obtained injunctions for clients with significant compensation in the case of online defamation.”



Find out more about PinderReaux’s services online at http://www.pinderreaux.com



About Pinder Reaux

PinderReaux & Associates is a law firm with a difference. As a boutique firm, they are able to fully devote time and effort to all their clients to ensure that they obtain the best and most relevant advice as part of an overriding strategy for success. Client care and client satisfaction is at the core of their legal work.



Contact Details-



London Office:

10 Fenchurch Avenue

London, EC3M 5BN

Tel. 0208 252 7373

Essex Office:

61A East Street

Essex, IG11 8EJ

Tel. 0208 252 7373