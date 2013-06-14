Pine Box for a Pin-Up: Framed Photographer Hunts Down Pin-Up's Killer in '50sPulp Style Novel by Frank De Blase.

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- While many authors use their first novel to simply test the literary waters, Frank De Blase is storming onto the scene with gusto and using his debut work as an opportunity to compete with best-sellers. Taking readers deep into the life of a framed photographer whose days could be numbered, readers from coast to coast are flocking in their droves to get their own piece of Frankie Valentine’s action.



In the grand tradition of the great pulps of the ‘50s comes PINE BOX FOR A PIN-UP.



Frankie Valentine just wanted to take girlie pictures. But a jealous woman, a call girl on the make, a dirty cop, and a cross-dressing judge bent on keeping his secret, plunge Valentine into a world of murder, badger games gone wrong, blackmail, burlesque, and violence… If you’re a fan of this kind of hard-boiled fiction, then Pine Box for a Pin-Up is for you.



A Frankie Valentine short story called GRIFT’N’GRIND is also included.



The narrative is crammed full with plenty of nods to the author’s own life. As a renowned photographer with a penchant for nude cuties, De Blase’s own smart tongue is much like that of his admirable protagonist.



“The rapid-fire patter and hip chatter I plug into my stories’ dialogue is what initially attracted me—as a lover, writer and speaker in this vernacular— to pulp/noir/crime fiction in the first place. That’s right, I talk the talk. Though Pine Box for a Pin-Up is a dark tale with a dismal outcome to a few of its characters, the characters that use their wits and wit manage to somehow come out the other side. Sometimes when things get that hopeless and desperate, laughter, as maniacal as it may seem, is all that’s left. I’d like to think my stories reflect this,” says De Blase.



It would appear readers agree, with the book attracting overwhelming reviews and proving a resounding success.



For example, LnBen said that, “With his debut novel, Frank De Blase has shown a deep understanding of the '50s noir genre. With shades of Spillane and Hammett, he draws the reader close to a character who shouldn't be likable nor rooted for. With side comments and jargon taken from the era, De Blase allows the reader to feel the streets and sense the threats hidden in the shadows. I found the book enjoyable, the plot unique and the main character likeable in spite of himself.”



Frank De Blase is an award-winning writer, photographer, ex-rockabilly crooner, social contrarian, and all-around troublemaker who always leaves room for desert.

His writing and photography has been published in Leg Show, Leg World, Swank, Ultra, Temptress, Retro Lovely Taboo, Ol’ Skool Rodz, Car Kulture Deluxe, Rebel Ink, Skin and Ink Urban Ink, V Magazine, Downbeat, and City Newspaper.

De Blase lives in Rochester, New York with his wife, Deborah.



