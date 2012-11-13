Pine Nuts for Weight Loss Recommended by Dr Oz Reports Pills-for-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Fans of Dr Oz will be aware that he has recently recommended pine nuts for weight loss on his hugely popular TV show. He has already recommended raspberry ketones and green coffee bean extract in 2012, but pine nuts are said to have some potent fat-burning properties as well.



Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com, one of the leading weight loss websites, have recently been explaining why Dr Oz recommended pine nuts for weight loss, and they also discuss the subject of where to buy pine nuts online.



The reason why people may want to use pine nuts to try and lose weight, according to this article, is because it contains high levels of pinolenic acid, and this key ingredient has been shown to be a powerful appetite suppressant.



Indeed pinolenic acid can not only reduce hunger cravings, but it can also make people feel full up a lot quicker, which makes it a lot easier for people to lose weight because they will be consuming less food.



This article also explains that in order to benefit from this exciting weight loss food, Dr Oz recommends that people eat a shot glass full of pine nuts every day, either in the morning or throughout the day. This is only around 60 calories, and it should help dieters reduce their overall calorie intake.



Finally the article concludes by informing people where they can buy pine nuts online if they want to start enjoying the weight loss benefits that this particular type of nut has to offer.



Anyone that would like to read this article in full, and find out why pine nuts are good for weight loss and where to buy pine nuts online, can do so by visiting:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2012/11/11/pine-nuts-for-weight-loss-and-where-to-buy-pine-nuts-online/



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual diet pills and supplements. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.