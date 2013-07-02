Pinefinders Furniture Warehouse Announces Sale of Antique Pine Furniture Once Only Available for Trade

Oxford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Pinefinders Antique Pine Furniture Warehouse recently announced that they will now be selling antique pine furniture that up until now was only available as trade items. From this point forward, however, this unique antique pine furniture will be available to the public directly from Pinefinders. The owners of Pinefinders Antique Pine Furniture Warehouse are very excited to be able to bring this antique pine furniture to their clients and according to the company spokesperson who made the announcement, “this antique pine furniture has been sought after by the public for years, but was out of reach until now.”



The antique pine furniture includes almost every piece of furniture imaginable. The Pinefinders team has been able to secure beds, book cases, chairs, cupboards, desks, dressers, wardrobes and more. The furniture is prominently displayed at the Pinefinders warehouse on Thame Road Industrial Est, in Haddenham, Aylesbury, or by visiting the company’s website where new pieces are added daily.



Pinefinders has been offering clients the best quality pine furniture since 2001 and the company has contacts across Europe which allows them secure the most sought after antique pine furniture in the world. The nature of their business means that visitors to the showroom or website will find new and amazing pieces of furniture daily.



For individuals interested in these antique pine pieces the best way to investigate them is to visit the Pinefinders showroom where the pieces can be examined before purchase. For those who can’t make it to the showroom, Pinefinders has made their expert available to the public via the Contact page on their website and via phone. Delivery of any of the pieces can be arranged in person or via phone and pieces can be delivered to any location in the UK at a reasonable price.



To learn more about Pinefinders Antique Pine Furniture Warehouse visit the company’s website at http://www.pinefinders.co.uk/ or call 01844 291231 to speak with a representative. The showroom is open Fridays 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturdays 10am-5pm Any other time by appointment – phone