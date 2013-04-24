Pinehurst Golf Home REALTOR (R) Bill Brock Is His Firm's Top Producer for the First Quarter 2013

Southern Pines, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Bill Brock, CRS, ABR, and a licensed REALTOR (R) in North Carolina, was recently named the top producer for his firm for the first quarter of 2013. Brock, who also has an exclusive listing for a Pinehurst golf front home, specializes in helping clients buy or sell homes throughout Moore Country. Brock works in the Southern Pines office of Prudential Gouger O’Neal and Saunders.



Brock’s success is a tangible indication of the positive outlook for the local real estate market. For example, according to a recent article on the Realtor website, existing home sales in North Carolina have continued their year-over-year improvement. For example, home sales in February, 2013 had increased by 15 percent over the past 12 months. More specifically, over 6,700 total units sold that month, the North Carolina Association of REALTORS (R) disclosed, amounting to total sales well over $1.2 billion. In addition, the article noted, the average home sale price increased by 20 percent to almost $185,500.



Overall, Neuse River achieved the highest growth in sales with a 114 percent increase over last year. Greenville and Wilmington were the next best, with a 91 and 67 percent increase, respectively.



The Pinehurst golf home that Brock has listed is located in a beautiful golf community. As a website that is devoted to the property, http://103killarneycourt.com noted, the home features gorgeous views and a wide variety of upgrades and amenities. Anybody who is looking for a Pinehurst luxury home is welcome to contact Brock and schedule a showing.



Those who are interested in buying or selling a home in the Moore County, North Carolina region are welcome to visit Brock’s website, http://billbrockrealestate.com, at any time. There, they can utilize a Quick Search or Map Search feature to browse through available properties, or use the Dream Home Finder that will help Brock find buyers their ideal home.



“If you're planning to sell your home in the next few months, nothing is more important than knowing a fair asking price,” Brock wrote in an article on his website.



“I would love to help you with a free Market Analysis. I will use comparable sold listings to help you determine the accurate market value of your home.”



About Bill Brock

Bill Brock, CRS, ABR, is a licensed REALTOR(R) in North Carolina (NC License 197240) and has been helping people come home to Moore County, NC for over 12 years. He specializes in representing clients buying or selling single-family residences and income property within the townships of Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Whispering Pines, Aberdeen, and Pinebluff. Brock is a top performing Broker-Associate with Prudential Gouger O'Neal and Saunders where he received the Prudential Honor Society Award in 2008, Presidents Award in 2009, Leading Edge Award in 2009 and was the Prudential Top Producer in 2011. For more information, please visit http://billbrockrealestate.com