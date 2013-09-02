Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: PING AN INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY), NANOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:NNLX), NEUROGENESIS INC(OTCMKTS:NEUN), MultiCell Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MCET)



PING AN INS CO ADR (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) opened the session at $14.00, remained amid the day range of $13.90 - $14.00, and closed the session at $13.99. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.14% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 19,175.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 25,890.00 shares. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services with a focus on insurance, banking, and investment businesses primarily in the People?s Republic of China.



Will PNGAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NANOLOGIX INC (OTCMKTS:NNLX) traded with volume of 255,672.00 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 52,504.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $0.45. The stock showed a negative movement of -5.26% and closed its session at $0.180. The market capitalization of the stock remained 22.73 million. NanoLogix, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides medical research and development services. The company researches, develops, and produces diagnostic products to detect viable bacteria and other microorganisms.



Why Should Investors Buy NNLX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NEUROGENESIS INC(OTCMKTS:NEUN) exchanged 391,450.00 shares and the average volume remained 2,267.00 shares. The stock escalated +48.15% and closed the session at $0.0200. The beta of the stock remained 13.34. NeuroGenesis, Inc. engages in the development of a series of products to be used as adjuncts to therapy by the substance-abuse treatment community. Neurotransmitters are chemicals that allow communication to occur in the brain. he company offers NeuBecalm'd, a nutritional supplement to reduce the effects of acute and chronic stress factors.



For How Long NEUN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCET) gained volume of 17.25 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.45 million shares. The stock advanced +9.09% and finished the session Friday at $0.0012. The one month of the stock was -7.69% and three month trend remained negative -14.29%. MultiCell Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics and discovery tools for the treatment of neurological disorders, hepatic disease, and cancer.



For How Long MCET’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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