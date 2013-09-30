Pingo Calling Cards: Is It Really Trustworthy in Making Long Distance Calls?

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- When one is away from home or on travel, one of the most expensive expense is incurred when one has to make an international call. The high cost may prevent people from making that call no matter how important it may be. Pingo calling cards is the answers to such a problem, because Pingo offers first-class, inexpensive international and long distance calling service and amazing tariff rates to over 100 countries. Their unique user friendly services make international calling simpler and much more cost effective. Pingo calling card users can buy calling card online thus eliminating the need to run to a shop to purchase a calling card making the process so much more convenient. Also there is no need for consumers to buy any new tools or switch phone carriers, like other VoIP partner plans. Furthermore, the users enjoy a RISK FREE satisfaction guarantee.



To top it all off, users can be at ease when they use their Pingo calling card to make calls because there are no hidden charges, just a economical monthly maintenance cost. Pingo also allows web dial calls from 200+ countries. The Pingo prepaid calling card service is under the umbrella of iBasis, a KPN Company, which is one of the world’s top global long-distance phone calls carriers. They deliver more than 1.3 billion minutes monthly of worldwide calls to more than 500 telephone carriers deliver high quality and unmatched reliability with 100% steadfast, clear calling features. It is so simple that one just needs to buy phone card online and start calling without any worry.



About PhonesnPhones.com

PhonesnPhones.com brings people all the information they would require to recognize Pingo calling cards as the best calling cards out there with the most amazing features. On this website people will find out where to buy international calling cards and read Pingo reviews. There are countless positive Pingo reviews out there that exhibit the fact that a Pingo long distance calling experience is like no other calling card brand can provide. Many people have already been amazed by the cost-effective, quality-based calling Pingo provides which is backed with money back guarantee. The success of Pingo calling cards can be gauged by the claim from Pingo that the 93% of their clientele renew their calling cards, that means that not only Pingo was their first choice, it has been their last choice too and they plan to stick with Pingo because of the amazing benefits of this particular calling card brand.



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