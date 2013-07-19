Pink Collar Conference Success Summit Scheduled in Central Florida

Ocala, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- With great anticipation, The First Annual Pink Collar Conference Success Summit designed to amplify the voice and perception of women and mothers in business is planned for Saturday, September 7, 2013 at 10am in Ocala, Florida. The event sponsored by the Pink Collar Network celebrates the future of women in business starts now for who are committed to success in family, business and in life. The conference will allow women to network and educate themselves on how to be more effective in business as well as achieving work – life balance.



PCN Founder, Nicole Stewart who also owns A Love So Sweet Events in Central Florida says “ The event has been created in order to educate anyone who has interest in starting their own business or already runs or manage their own business or franchise. We are excited about welcoming business owners and corporate professionals from across the country. While our focus is on female business persons, anyone who wishes to learn the dynamics of business is invited to attend the event for good. Therefore, the opportunity really must not be missed out as the Pink Collar Network looks forward to receiving everyone.



Nicole Stewart, who is a wife and mother of four knows firsthand the challenges women entrepreneurs face: feeling overwhelmed, navigating social networking, finding flexible yet effective networking organizations, being a present parent and spouse, expanding your business and outsourcing or hiring personnel; among other things.



Bringing their expertise and hands on knowledge to the event is a who’s who list of business professionals. Speakers include Stacia Pierce; the Millionaire Maker, Kim Garst; Social Boom Maven and Katie Humphrey; Ocala’s own lifestyle expert. The event is targeted mainly at women who wish to gain high levels of success in their businesses. Women empowerment is an important part of every society in different parts of the world today; therefore, it needs to be taken into thorough consideration. The notable speakers will be covering splendid marketing and business strategies as well as branding and marketing. The day-long event promises to answer a wealth of questions in branding, marketing, public relations, social media and networking; while giving attendees the opportunity to do some personal and impactful networking. After attending the event, attendees will walk away armed with practical and applicable information to take their business family and careers to new heights.



For more information, please visit http://www.PinkCollarConference.com



Media Contact:

Nicole Stewart, Pink Collar Network

info@PinkCollarConference.com

http://www.PinkCollarConference.com